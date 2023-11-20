5th Anniversary Festival Charity Golf Tournament by Swiss-Belresort Dago Heritage

Join us for a memorable day of golf on one of West Java’s stunning courses while making a meaningful contribution to charitable causes.

Swiss-Belresort Dago Heritage, a distinguished four-star international hotel nestled within the renowned Dago Heritage 1917 Golf Course complex, located in the Upper Dago district at Lapangan Golf Dago Atas No.78 Bandung, is set to host its 5th Anniversary Festival Charity Golf Tournament on Sunday, 10th December 2023, at the scenic Dago Heritage Golf Course 1917 in Bandung.

For a limited time, this exclusive tournament offers a remarkable experience at Rp1,950,000 net per person for the first 130 golfers. The package includes a hearty breakfast, a delectable lunch, live music entertainment, a stylish polo shirt, and an exciting goodie bag. The tournament kicks off at 7 AM and concludes with the final putt.

Swiss-Belresort Dago Heritage has lined up fantastic prizes, including an Alva Cervo, Citroen EC3, and the All-New Honda CRV Hybrid 2023 for a Hole in One winner, or a chance to win Cash Money worth Rp15,000,000 and participate in a Lucky Draw for a total of Rp10,000,000 in cash. Other prizes include a splendid Electric Motorcycle and an array of door prizes like flight vouchers, room vouchers, LED TVs, refrigerators, bicycles, smartphones, and more.

Gerri Primacitra, the General Manager of Swiss-Belresort Dago Heritage, expressed, “An Annual Golf Tournament is not just a golfing competition but a gathering of enthusiasts to celebrate the sport and support worthy causes. Whether you are a player, sponsor, volunteer, or spectator, these tournaments offer a chance to come together, share the love of golf, and contribute to bringing happiness to children from underprivileged families. We are grateful for all the sponsors and hope this 5th Anniversary Festival Charity Golf Tournament 2023 will be even merrier than the previous events.”

Besides the charity purpose, the golfer participants can challenge their skills to win some skill categories trophies. Atika Nurliawati, Public Relations Manager of Swiss-Belresort Dago Heritage, added, “In addition to the Festival Charity Golf Tournament, Swiss-Belresort Dago Heritage has also prepared a special room rate for a stay in a Deluxe room and Grand Deluxe room, including breakfast for two. This special room rate is valid for booking until 8th December 2023 with terms and conditions applied.”

