Top Beauty Tips for a Fabulous Look

We want to share with you some makeup and cosmetic beauty tips that can help you to get the most from your beautifying products.

These are some of the hottest trade secrets that have been making the rounds over the last few months, and they can help you achieve your very best look.

Use a Clay Mask

Before you put on your makeup, you want to make sure that your skin is prepared properly. Of course, you should do a facial cleansing using soap and water, but there’s a next step you can take that ensures makeup stays on and look flawless every time. A detoxifying clay mask doesn’t need to be applied to your entire face, but if you put it on some specific trouble areas where you know your makeup tends to come off, it will make a huge difference. Anywhere that dirt tends to build up or oil accumulates is a good place to apply the clay mask. You can use it on your forehead, nose, and chin, for example.

Moisturize Damp Skin

Do you moisturize your skin daily? Before you apply moisturizer, including those from the MYMYST lineup, you want to dampen your skin slightly first. Applying moisturizer to slightly wet skin makes a huge difference, as the moisturizer will lock that wetness in, actually becoming more effective. This allows moisturizer to really do its job like it should, and you get to benefit from the collagen-boosting effects of the very finest moisturizers. This makes your skin more elastic, subtle, and youthful-looking.

Add Hair Primer to Damp Hair

Another preparation tip we want to share with you is that when you’re going to use a hair primer product, it’s best to use it with slightly dampened hair rather than on dry hair. A hair primer is an excellent first step for your skin care routine, and it’s something you’ll probably want to use before you start applying makeup. Start by putting hair primer on the roots of your hair and then push it out all the way to the ends. When you leave it in your hair before you start any hair styling, you’ll safeguard your hair against the harm that heat can cause. It also makes it easier to style. To make it work better, though, be sure to dampen your hair slightly first. You can do this right after your shower, drying out your hair only partially and leaving it somewhat wet so that the primer works best.

Apply Multitasking Serums with a Gentle Pat

There’s a lot of value in multitasking skin serums like skin-refining creams. These offer all sorts of benefits in refining your pores and hydrating your skin. To get the most out of the serum and ensure that you’re not damaging your skin, you want to apply it by gently patting it. The tendency is to rub these serums in, but what that can do is cause skin irritation or lead to wrinkles over long periods of usage. If you’re rubbing harshly, you can cause even more damage. By gently patting the serum in, your skin will actually absorb it faster and be able to benefit from its effects more readily.

Use Makeup Primer

A lot of people are unaware of the secret ingredient for flawless makeup and great looking skin. What a lot of the top beauty bloggers are using these days is a makeup primer. This prepares your skin so that makeup will stay on longer. Products like Beauty Blur are designed to work with your skin’s natural textures and help makeup look flawless all day long.

Once you apply the primer, make sure it dries completely before you add any more makeup to your skin. You can also use it by itself, without adding any makeup at all. You may like the more natural look it gives your skin and how creates a soft-focus appearance that makes it difficult to spot any blemishes. Makeup primers are really good at covering blemishes and smoothing out your skin.

We hope these beauty tips help you do even more with your makeup so that you can achieve the flawless skin you’re looking for.