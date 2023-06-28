Soundrenaline 2023 Officially Anounces Phase Two Line-Up

Soundrenaline 2023 is ready to return with several exciting names for its phase two line-up featuring Thirty Seconds to Mars, Turnover, and more.

One of the iconic and progressive music festivals in Indonesia seems to have become a topic of conversation in cyberspace some time ago. This commotion occurred because of the emergence of speculation about a number of line-up names from netizens’ tweets which continued to make music lovers curious. Finally, the certainty came around when Ravel Entertainment officially announced the second phase.

“Right now, we want to satisfy the curiosity of music lovers who are certainly impatient and have been wondering who will be performing next at the Soundrenaline 2023 event from 2nd to 3rd September at the Ancol Carnaval Circuit, Jakarta,” claimed Ravel Junardy, the CEO of Ravel Entertainment, the promoter of Soundrenaline 2023.

“For this second phase, we announced the international line up, namely Thirty Seconds to Mars, Explosions In The Sky, Turnover and The Devil Wears Prada. Then the national musicians are The Cash, Amygdala, Endah n Rhesa and The Panturas.”

Thirty Second to Mars is one of the Soundrenaline 2023 line-ups which is quite special. It should be noted that from August to October, the group consisting of Jared Leto (vocals, guitar, bass, keyboard, songwriter) and Shannon Leto (drums, percussion) are currently touring America and there are no schedules to Asia or Europe. But to fulfill the interest of music lovers, Ravel Entertainment was then able to invite the band that had just released the single “Stuck” to fly to Indonesia and specifically perform at Soundrenaline 2023.

Likewise, Turnover has a big fanbase in Indonesia. This alternative rock squad from Virginia, USA comprising Austin Getz (vocals), Casey Getz (drums), Danny Dempsey (bass) and Nick Rayfield (guitar) will undoubtedly be a long wish come true for the country’s music lovers.

Ravel Entertainment has also taken progressive steps by bringing in more top international performers and becoming more adaptive by including more line-ups from various musical genres. Soundrenaline is not only an event for appreciating works of art, talent and music, as well as providing a stage for musicians and artists to implement their creative creations. It also depicts a true form of progress, be it in terms of performers and the Soundrenaline concept itself.

The Soundrenaline event in its 19th year will certainly present progressive presentations and various other surprises, which are expected not only to provide an experience of enjoying iconic music festivals but also to inspire music lovers.To to accommodate the considerable interest, there will be Soundrenaline 2023 Presale Two tickets which will open from 10 am on 28th June with the price of One-Day Pass at Rp1,588,000 and for Two-Day Pass at Rp2,588,000 (all prices include tax). There will be another big surprise line-up in the third phase. I guarantee it will be no less cool!” concluded Junardy.

Visit Tokopedia to secure your Soundrenaline tickets or visit www.soundrenaline.id!