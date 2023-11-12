Bring Me The Horizon (BMTH) Ready to Rock Jakarta in November 2023

Bring Me The Horizon (BMTH) is coming to Jakarta for a special concert in November 2023, and it has been reportedly extended to two days.

Previously, the concert was merely scheduled to take place on 10th November 2023. However, the promoter, Ravel Entertainment, has brought forth 11th November to accommodate fans’ requests as a result of sold out tickets for the first day of the BMTH concert.

“@bringmethehorizon Live in Jakarta has added a new concert schedule which will fall on 11th November 2023, at Beach City International Stadium,” wrote the Instagram account @ravelentertainment on Wednesday, 23rd August 2023.

Apart from adding to the schedule, the promoter also announced an additional line up for the second day of the BMTH concert in Jakarta by featuring Saosin as a special guest to accompany I Prevail as a guest star

“As a thank you, we added @saosinofficial to join in the hype as a special guest for day two of the show only.” said the promoter’s team.

In this announcement, the organizers also confirmed that the Saosin band would also appear at the BMTH concert entitled Transcend Thy Self: Church of Genxsis.

Festival A and Festival B ticket categories are intended for visitors who have access to stand in front of the stage. Apart from that, there are categories 1, 2 and 3 which are intended for spectators with seats.

All information regarding BMTH concert tickets in Indonesia can be accessed via www.bmthindo.com and Tokopedia Event Tickets.

Bring Me The Horizon’s concert in Jakarta, Indonesia is part of their tour in two Southeast Asian cities. Apart from Jakarta, BMTH will perform in Bangkok, Thailand.