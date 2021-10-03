Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Opens Thousand Islands Tourism

Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Uno has said his team had followed up on the request made to the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government regarding the opening of Thousand Islands for tourism.

“If we go straight ahead, if we have written a letter, we will recommend it directly to the team because the evaluation is every week, even though it is announced every two weeks, but I myself have been to Untung Jawa Island and I see that the progress has been well implemented, so that’s it. Friends from The Tourism and Creative Economy Office wrote to us, we immediately followed up,” said Sandiaga.

The opening of tourist attractions in Thousand Islands, North Jakarta, was previously hampered by cleanliness, health, safety, and environmental sustainability (CHSE) certifications required due to the pandemic.

Sandiaga has since said that tourist attractions only need to prepare the PeduliLindungi application to detect visitors.

“We will use PeduliLindungi because it is integrated with the system in DKI Jakarta. We can register online and we can check the decision on CHSE,” he continued.

The DKI Jakarta Provincial Government sent a letter to the Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry regarding the opening. The DKI Provincial Government has requested that tourist attractions in Thousand Islands can open during PPKM.