From Cliffs to Clouds: Glamping Bali on Two Wheels

A writer tells her first-person account about her glamping trip on the Island of the Gods.

There’s something magical about the word “glamping“. It’s part glamour and part camping, utterly contradictory in theory. But somehow, in Bali, it all makes sense. Most people come to Bali and do the usual beach club glamour and shine. Or, you can choose a slower, softer, and slightly more adventurous undertaking.

For our trip, we scouted out three lesser-known destinations, booked ourselves two scooters, loaded Google Maps, and hit the road with a small day pack. We decided to go glamping-style, starting from the coastal cliffs of Karangasem to the misty jungles of Munduk and ending in the dreamy rice terraces of Sidemen. And on our return, we wanted to do it all over again.

Cliffside Calm in Karangasem

We started our journey on Bali’s lesser-travelled east coast in Karangasem, a region where fishing boats outnumber beach bars, and time stretches a little longer. That’s where we found Bali Cliff Glamping. A dreamy escape perched high above the sea, where all tents come with ocean views and a nice combination of warm wood accents and canvas. Our glamping tent had a little wooden porch facing the endless ocean, offering us a kind of silence that settled into our bones.

From the moment we zipped open the canvas and saw the sea stretching out before us, we were smitten. The place struck that perfect balance: close to nature but with just enough luxury to feel spoiled. We swam in the infinity pool, lounged on the sunbeds, and spent an enchanting evening at Warung Chic, devouring fresh seafood sourced straight from the nearby fishermen. The traditional Joglo-style tropical architecture led to lingering, so we finished with a brownie and a scoop of ice cream as the sun went down.

We were wrapped in soft linen sheets at night while the sea roared below and the canvas flapped gently in the breeze. I would’ve ditched hotel rooms long ago if I had known camping had always been like this. Luckily, glamping is often an accommodation choice as you travel the world.

Jungle stillness in Munduk

We scooted north to Munduk from the coast, riding through winding roads framed by mountain ridges, coffee plantations, and the occasional chicken crossing the road. The air grew cooler, the landscape greener, and the vibe more serene. By the time we reached Ekommunity, we were ready to breathe deeply and unplug.

Our tent was surrounded by wild mist. It was cold. The path from our tent led us through the jungle to a holy spring temple, and we could hear a thundering waterfall in the distance. Much to our delight, we found out there were actually four waterfalls to discover—all on foot from this lovely community resort. We had arrived at a true nature lovers’ paradise, and it seemed like we had tumbled into a jungle spa retreat hosted by tree spirits.

The bed was super comfortable, and the antique gas lantern was a lovely added touch. Our tent was encompassed by a large, sweeping private balcony perched above the tree line, allowing us to look down on the clouds; the vibe was undeniably ethereal.

Mornings started with herbal tea brewed from fresh ginger and lemongrass, followed by yoga, and then we were off on our self-guided tour of the four hidden waterfalls, map in hand. We were out all day in nature and, on the way back, stopped at Golden Valley Waterfall Warung, which was basically in the middle of nowhere and enjoyed pisang goreng (fried bananas) and Luwak coffee. Dinner was an organic, creative feast of delights at The Botanist restaurant. The food was directly from farm to table and from their permaculture gardens. Everything was so fresh, and it was a bonus to our stay here.

Sidemen bliss at Natya Resort

Our final stop was Natya Resort in Sidemen, which is possibly Bali’s best-kept secret. If Ubud is about spiritual shops and sound baths, Sidemen is where the island moves back a notch and slows down a little. The rice paddies are your constant companion here, with Mount Agung forever looming in the distance like a quiet guardian.

When we rolled into the resort, we were greeted by our private glamping tent, elegantly positioned facing the river. It did not take us long to venture down to the river, where we promptly sunned ourselves on the rocks and fell into absolute peace and happiness, at one with the river and a glorious night under the stars in our canvas world.

Next on the agenda was river rafting. We were only 20 minutes away from Telaga Waja River, Bali’s longest 18-kilometre river float and one of the most scenic rafting trips. It was an exhilarating trip with medium rapids, two sliding dams, towering waterfalls, high cliff walls, and endless rice fields. Seriously, it’s the best rafting trip I have ever done in Bali. Sidemen was a wonderful discovery; a slow rhythm to everything that made us feel like we’d slipped into another century.

Sidemen is also famous for handloom weaving, and we were delighted to learn all about this tradition. At the glamping resort, we chatted with a local weaving woman who quietly clicked-clacked away on her loom. Dinner was another highlight—smoked duck wrapped in banana leaves, fresh sambal, and sticky black rice pudding. We ate under fairy lights while the sounds of frogs and flowing water filled the night air.

Rolling home

Eventually, we had to return to reality. Our backpacks were a little heavier thanks to a few handwoven textiles and several packets of Luwak coffee. We had a version of Bali that most travellers miss – a quieter, greener, gentler island that revealed itself one glamping tent at a time.

It wasn’t just about the beautiful places we stayed, but also the terrain we traversed and the string of small villages we passed through. We visited traditional markets along the way, with each stop allowing us to slow down a little more and connect with the local people and the surroundings.

Here are some tips for anyone interested in glamping. Firstly, if you are using a scooter, take a yoga mat, fold it, and use it as a cushion on top of your scooter seat for more comfort. If possible, take natural bug spray for mosquitoes and try to avoid the nasty chemical ones. Take a big bag of trail mix and stay energised on the road. Buy fresh fruit daily locally and try the local Bali Bangkuang — it’s a root vegetable (no cooking needed) with semi-sweet white flesh.

If you want to find out more about Bali Cliff Glamping, feel free to visit the following website: www.balicliffglamping.com

If you want to find out more about Ekommunity, feel free to visit the following website: www.ekommunitybali.ca

If you want to find out more about Natya Resort, Sidemen, feel free to visit the following website: www.natyahotel.com/hotel-resorts/natya-river-sidemen

If you’re interested in rafting in Sidemen, feel free to check out Green Rafting Adventure on the following website: www.greenadventurerafting.com