Australian Man Climbs Sacred Tree in Tabanan

An Australian man has gone viral after shocking residents for climbing a 10-metre-high sacred tree in the cemetery area, Kelici Kelod village, Tabanan regency, Bali.

The incident happened on Saturday 11th June 2022 at around 3pm local Bali time.

The man, known as Samuel Lockton, climbed a tree without wearing a shirt to create TikTok content. This has angered local residents because the tree he was climbing is in a sacred area.

According to the Head of Police of Tabanan, Police Grand Commissioner Adjutant Ranefli Dian Candra, Lockton was reported at around 3pm local Bali time by residents who saw him climbing a tree.

“The residents of Abiantuwung village also reported the incident,” he said.

After being interrogated, Lockton admitted that he did not know that the tree was sacred and also said that he just wanted to do his hobby which he usually does in his country, which is climbing trees and recording the beauty of the surroundings from a height.

Lockton apologised and admitted his mistake. He was then taken to the Police Sector Office of Kediri, and then met with traditional leaders and several community representatives who were also present.

From the results of the meeting with residents and traditional representatives, the residents demanded a fee for the Guru Piduka ceremony – a traditional ceremony to neutralise everything that pollutes nature, either intentionally or unintentionally – of Rp500,000. However, because Lockton only brought Rp150,000, it was agreed that the shortfall would be paid off next week.

“This was approved by the traditional leaders and representatives of the residents present. For the next steps concerned will be submitted to the immigration for further processing,” concluded Candra.

Also Read Police Hunt Naked Foreigner in Bali’s Babakan Temple Tree