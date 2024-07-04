Indonesia Strengthens Employment Cooperation with China, Says Minister of Manpower

The Indonesian Minister of Manpower, Ida Fauziyah, highlights ongoing efforts to enhance vocational training, labour market systems, and safety standards through collaboration with the People’s Republic of China.

Fauziyah divulged this latest bilateral collaboration during a courtesy call with the Minister of Human Resources and Social Security of the People’s Republic of China (PRC), Wang Xiaoping, in Beijing, PRC, on Wednesday, the 3rd of July, 2024. Fauziyah further mentioned that diplomatic relations between Indonesia and the PRC had entered their 75th year. Thus, the close partnership and friendship that had been built must have formed a strong foundation for further strengthening ties, especially in employment.

“Indonesia and China have collaborated closely in various fields. And with this visit, we want to focus more on strengthening the cooperation between the two countries in the field of employment,” said Fauziyah.

Fauziyah also explained that there were several focal points discussed during their courtesy call, including the development of Labour Market Information Systems (LMIS), the advancement of vocational training, the enhancement of Occupational Safety and Health standards, the improvement of Indonesian National Work Competency Standards, and entrepreneurship development.

Specifically, regarding the advancement of vocational training, Fauziyah is currently exploring several collaborations with the government of the PRC. She believes that the development of the cooperation between Indonesia and the PRC can be realised through a programme of collaborative nature.

“This includes the development of the Ternate Job Training Centre through a grant from the Chinese Government and the development of Technical Vocational Education and Training [TVET] in Indonesia in collaboration with China International Intellectech Group Co., Ltd. (CIIC Group),” added Fauziyah.