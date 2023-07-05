Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta Welcomes Julian B. Brigget as Bar Manager

Newly appointed Bar Manager Julian B. Brigget is all set to take Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta on a spirited new adventure.

Arriving from the acclaimed Bar Trigona at Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur, this mixology maestro has taken charge of beverages at Nautilus, with the additional task of elevating drinks programming across the Hotel.

“There are lots of exciting developments in the pipeline,” shares Julian. “At Nautilus, we are switching gears to bring more focus to sourcing local spices and celebrating the nautical adventures of the Spice Trade era. Think all-time classics with a nostalgic twist, as well as signature cocktails that blend premium spirits with modern mixology techniques.”

Ultimately, Julian’s goal is to establish the bar as one of the finest cocktail spots in Jakarta, where local residents and international travellers can come together to explore a whole new side of Indonesia. In the coming months, guests can look forward to a brand-new cocktail menu, woven around standout homegrown ingredients.

Growing up in Malaysia, Julian’s passion for hospitality began at a young age. His mother was a hotelier and would often take him along to luxury hotels — a world he soon fell in love with, owing to its energy and flair. By the tender age of five, young Julian had nearly a hundred hotel nights under his belt.

After completing an advanced diploma in hotel management, Julian began his career on the restaurant side, working across top-tier hotels in Kuala Lumpur. He soon realised, however, that his true calling was the bar — a place where he could be himself, interact with guests, and share the fun.

After gaining valuable experience at a five-star hotel bar, he joined the preopening team of Four Seasons Hotel Kuala Lumpur as Assistant Bar Manager for Bar Trigona. Here, he mastered the art of crafting great cocktails and innovative menus, with his exceptional performance soon earning him a promotion to Bar Manager. Together with the Head Bartender, Julian trained the young team into an award-winning unit, helping Bar Trigona win a coveted spot among Asia’s 50 Best Bars for four consecutive years along with the title of Malaysia’s Best Bar.

Now at Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta, Julian brings new energy and excitement to the beverage experience.

Julian’s extensive links in the regional bar community also foretell an increase in guest bartender shifts at Nautilus, giving Jakarta’s cocktail connoisseurs a chance to sample libations from across Asia.

In his leisure time, Julian loves to explore local bars and restaurants — a project he has embarked on with gusto since his arrival in Jakarta. His go-to drinks? At least three signature cocktails to understand the bar’s flavour profiles, followed by a Classic or Rum Old Fashioned.