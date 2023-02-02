13 Foreign Airlines Propose Direct Flights to Bali

At least 13 international airlines had proposed direct flights to Bali from China, Russia, Japan, India, to the United States.

“In the future, there will be more, yes. There are requests for regular flights, they have proposed slots too, but they have not been implemented yet,” said General Manager of I Gusti Ngurah Rai Bali Airport Handy Heryudhitiawan, as quoted on Wednesday 2nd February 2023.

For the slots available for the 2023 dry season, there are around 13 airlines that have not yet entered the market. These airlines had previously taken slots last year.

“They have to apply again for flight approval. When will it be implemented, what type of aircraft, what time will it enter Bali – we are still waiting for the slot with the origin,” he added.

Previously, the Head of the Bali Provincial Tourism Office, Tjok Bagus Pemayun, said that out of the 13 airlines proposing flights, three to four airlines originating from China.

Before the pandemic, there were 15 cities in China that had direct flight routes to Bali. Currently, there are no direct scheduled flights from China.

According to Pemayun, this number is part of a total of 13 direct flights that will enter Bali until March 2023. However, he has not been able to confirm the name of the route and airline that will arrive from China, including nine other airlines, due to the general manager of Angkasa Pura I, I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport issuing this list in December 2022.

Currently, Bali’s Ngurah Rai Airport serves 24 international flight routes operated by 29 airlines. With direct flights from China, Pemayun predicts that the target of foreign tourist arrivals to Bali this year can be achieved.

“The Governor’s target to bring in 4.5 million foreign tourists this year is optimistic that it will be achieved with direct flights from China because that is one of the second market shares,” he said.