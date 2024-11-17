Trehaus School Open House

Trehaus School in Sentral Senayan I is a centrally-located, Silicon Valley-inspired, premium preschool daycare that is changing early education, focuses on building character and future skills, and lets parents be present for their children’s learning journey.
With its ground-breaking curriculum, nurturing teachers and state-of-the-art, child-friendly facilities, their holistic programmes provide a play and project-based preschool education that brings out the joy of learning, while supporting your child’s transition to formal education.
Join the Open House on Nov 24 at 1 pm to meet the experienced and dedicated team as well as participate in activities showcasing their unique curriculum.