Bali Island School Class of 2021: Higher IBDP Results

Earlier this month, more than 170,000 IB students across the world received their International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Program (DP) results from the May 2021 exam session.

From the International Baccalaureate Organisation, the IB is “incredibly proud of our new Diploma Program graduates who persevered during these unprecedented learning conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reaching this milestone due to their resilience”.

Bali Island School (BIS), the most established IB World School in Bali, is very pleased to congratulate all Class of 2021 students on their strong IBDP results with a 100 percent passing rate and an average of 36.75 points, where the highest achieving student earned 43 points. Furthermore, all BIS students received an additional two points due to the EE and TOK efforts.

“Another strong set of well-earned results, during a very challenging period. Thank you to our IBDP Coordinator for his strong leadership and every DP teacher for your attention to individual students’ needs and your strong approach to teaching and learning. Also, to all BIS faculty and staff for your assistance in preparing our students for the demands of the DP program!

This would not have been possible without the BIS community’s unwavering commitment and support,” said BIS Head of School, Garth Wyncoll.

BIS’ graduates were accepted to universities across the globe, with 61.5 percent gaining a scholarship for their dream university. The following is a selection of the acceptances:

USA

Rutgers University-New Brunswick

University of California, Riverside

Allegheny College

Kent State University

Drexel University

Massachusetts College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences

Canada

University of British Columbia

University of Toronto

Japan

Sophia University

Waseda University

Keio University

Australia

Monash University

University of Melbourne

University of Western Australia

University of Technology Sydney

Netherlands

The Hague University of Applied Science

Tilburg University

Leiden University

Eindhoven University

UK

University of Glasgow

BIS is an IB World School, fully authorised by the International Baccalaureate to deliver the Primary Years, Middle Years and Diploma Programmes from Preschool to Grade 12. BIS is a Council of International Schools and Western Association of Schools and Colleges accredited, non-profit, operates under Indonesian law.

Click here for further information on BIS online learning, new protocols and expectation. Or visit BIS’ website.