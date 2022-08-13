Bali Hosting World Tourism Day 2022

Tourism and Creative Economy Minister Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno has announced that Bali will officially host the main event of the 42nd World Tourism Day commemoration on 27th September 2022.

“In the 42nd edition of the World Tourism Day celebrations, Indonesia has the honour to host the main celebration of World Tourism Day which will take place in Bali on 27th September 2022,” said Uno on Wednesday 10th August 2022.

The minister added that the celebration of World Tourism Day 2022 will carry the theme “Rethinking Tourism“, with the theme also being promoted by UNWTO (United Nations of World Tourism Organisation) through media partners.

“This theme aims to inspire discussions around rethinking tourism for development. This includes in terms of education and employment, and discussions about the impact of tourism on the sustainability of the planet and various opportunities that can develop sustainably,” he said.

Uno explained that the 42nd World Tourism Day celebration series will be filled with a multi-stakeholder discussion panel with the theme Rethinking Tourism as a Key Element on Recovery.

There will also be a discussion with the theme The Tourism We Want which will be led by representatives from the tourism sector in Bali. UNWTO member countries will be invited to strengthen the celebrations and key messages of World Tourism Day.

Meanwhile, according to the Acting Deputy for Resources and Institutions of the Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry, Frans Teguh, the theme of rethinking tourism is a spirit that must be present in Indonesia.

“We, as hosts, must be able to agree with other countries that we want to present community-oriented, quality, and sustainable tourism,” he said.

To enrich the 42nd World Tourism Day celebration, the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy will also hold a series of “Road to World Tourism Day 2022” programmes. This will include activities such as seminars, competitions, social services, river cleaning, and reforestation.

Tourism stakeholders throughout Indonesia as well as six tourism polytechnics under the auspices of the Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry will take part in the lead-up calendar.