The Jakarta Expat Tennis Ladder was founded 2 years ago, during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Initially, there were just 15 people seeking relief from lockdown, however, this has now grown to over 75 active members spread over 4 ladder and cup competitions.

The ladder is a very active one, with daily matches played throughout Jakarta, it is also competitive – but most of all it provides a friendly community that enjoys tennis as well as some beers and jokes.

Active / Competitive / Friendly – The Jakarta Expat Tennis Ladder.

