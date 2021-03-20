Three Bali Hyatt Properties’ New Cluster Director of Sales and Marketing – Rene Mayer

Hyatt Hotels Indonesia is pleased to announce the appointment of Rene Mayer as the Cluster Director of Sales and Marketing, overseeing all commercial aspects for Grand Hyatt Bali, Hyatt Regency Bali, and Andaz Bali and reporting to the General Managers of the respective properties.

“I am blessed to have been transferred back to Bali, and to be able to call this island my home again,” said Rene.

“I am looking forward to working together with my associates and partners alike. I am also excited to work on rebuilding the business post-COVID for these three properties, each with its own unique characteristics.”

A seasoned hotelier, Rene started his journey in the hospitality industry since he was 17-years-old with leading hotel groups in Europe. He then secured prominent positions in international hospitality brands, including InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Kempinski Hotels, and Starwood Hotels & Resorts.

Rene had his first stint in Asia when he was appointed the Director of Sales and Marketing for Sofitel Hanoi in 2011, followed by a posting as the Director of Global Sales for Regent Hotels & Resorts in Taipei. Rene then joined Hyatt Hotels in 2019 as the Director of Sales and Marketing for Grand Hyatt Abu Dhabi & Residences Emirates Pearl.

Rene is not a stranger to Indonesia’s hospitality scene as he honed his skills in the industry with Fairmont Hotels in Indonesia for five years. Throughout his professional journey in Indonesia, he has received accolades for his work in sales and marketing, including Sales Hotelier of the Year 2016 for the Asia-Pacific region at the BMW Hotelier Awards, and the Best Marketing Department in Indonesia and Asia Pacific at the International Hotelier Awards. Furthermore, LinkedIn honoured Rene with a Power Profile Award in 2017 as the most searched hotelier profile in Indonesia.

“Rene is a seasoned hotelier with an extensive experience in many respectable hospitality brands around the world,” Area Vice President for Hyatt Hotels Indonesia, Marco Groten commented.

“I am excited to welcome him to Hyatt Resorts Bali family. His appointment surely makes a valuable addition to the team.”