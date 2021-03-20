Hyatt Hotels in Indonesia Launch Another Flash Sale

After the success of Hyatt Indonesia’s first-ever flash sale late last year, 11 Hyatt hotels and resorts in four cities in Indonesia are back with another one!

Running from 16th March at 9am to 31st March 2021 at 11:59pm, this flash sale offers stay, dining, and spa deals up to 75 percent off. Grand Hyatt Jakarta, Alila SCBD Jakarta, Hyatt Regency Yogyakarta, Alila Solo, Grand Hyatt Bali, Hyatt Regency Bali, Andaz Bali, Alila Ubud, Alila Seminyak, Alila Manggis, and Alila Villas Uluwatu are all participating.

Guests can look forward to alluring staycation packages such as Hyatt Regency Yogyakarta’s Golf Staycation at Rp1,788,000 (from Rp4 million) inclusive of a one-night stay in a Garden View room, breakfast for two, unlimited golf access for one, and a 60-minute traditional massage for one.

Additionally, Hyatt Regency Bali offers attractive deals with Waterbom benefits, inclusive of accommodation in a premium room for two nights, Waterbom tickets for two adults and two children (or three adults), 50 percent off massage treatment at Shankha Spa, and more at Rp3,025,390 (from Rp4,821,850).

Grand Hyatt Bali also invites guests to make the most of the “Staycation in the Sun” deal, offering a one-night stay in a Grand room, breakfast for two and one complimentary extra bed at Rp953,480 (from Rp2,201,000).

Furthermore, keep an eye on Alila Villas Uluwatu’s Gift to Remember three-day two-night stay package in a one-bedroom pool villa; inclusive of romantic dinner, spa and yoga experiences, as well as a heart-warming journey into the local community with a visit to the Bali Life Foundation priced at Rp13 million (from Rp22 million).

Don’t miss Alila Ubud’s Spacation Package at Rp4,955,000 (from Rp14,270,000), including a two-night stay, complimentary upgrade to villa category of your choice, unlimited spa treatments, and more.

Newly opened Andaz Bali has prepared Andaz Wellness Getaway at Rp12,850,000 (from Rp20 million), with the inclusions of a two-night stay in Andaz Room, a 60-minute spa treatment for two, one-time lunch or dinner for two during the stay, and more.

The flash sale will feature food and beverage offers. For example, Grand Hyatt Jakarta’s Grand Café Weekend Dinner Buffet is priced at Rp239,200 (from Rp299,000), offering a fresh made-to-order buffet selection that comprises international and local cuisines.

Take up Alila Solo’s Romantic Dinner offer at Rp1,270,500 (from Rp1,815,000), where you can enjoy a five-course dinner at Agra Rooftop complete with a romantic ambience under the stars.

On the pampering and wellness front, Alila Seminyak offers a 90-minute Microdermabrasion and O2 Facial at Rp847,000 (from Rp1,936,000), while Alila Manggis is ready to welcome you to enjoy the Day Spa and Wellness Package at Rp999,000 (from Rp3,000,000), inclusive of unlimited spa treatment of your choice from 10am to 5pm, yoga and tai chi classes based on the daily schedule, and access to the swimming pool.

Last but not least, Alila SCBD Jakarta offers a 60-minute Balinese massage at Spa Alila at Rp532,400 (from Rp665,500).

Purchase your vouchers now at hyattindonesia.whyqueue.shop