The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan Listed in “Best City Hotels in Indonesia”

The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan has been voted by Travel + Leisure Southeast Asia’s voters and has made it in the Top 10 list of the “Best City Hotels in Indonesia” in Asia’s Best Awards 2022: Top Hotels, Restaurants, Bars and More.

Ranked at number seven, the five-star hotel that’s strategically located in Jakarta’s most important Central Business District is ready to retain the charm that has made it popular amongst guests. Most noteworthy is the recent major refurbishment of its range of rooms and suites which commenced in late 2021; designed to incorporate more modern touches to the hotel.

The recently-appointed Managing Director, Nitesh Gandhi noted, “As Indonesia’s Tourism industry re-emerges from the global pandemic, it also opens up a lot of doors for domestic and international travel business opportunities for our hotel. The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Mega Kuningan re-enters the business tourism arena with a big bang – thanks to the voters in Southeast Asia for having voted for our hotel which has made us in the Top 10 list of Best City Hotels in the country.

Moreover, the hotel’s long-anticipated “The Ritz-Carlton Spa”, which had been halted during the pandemic as adhering to the local government’s regulations, is also currently in preparation to re-open its doors for its loyal patrons and many spa enthusiasts of Jakarta, sometime in July 2022.

Please contact Adeza Hamzah, Cluster Director of Marketing at [email protected] or +62 21 2551 8888 for enquiries.