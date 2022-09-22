Celebrate Oktoberfest at La Riviera PIK2

As one of the official Oktoberfest events in Jakarta, Oktoberfest PIK brings a different atmosphere with its thematic outdoor location, authentic Bavarian food, traditional Bavarian band, and so much more fun!

Answering the enthusiasm and interest for conceptualized destinations in the Greater Jakarta area, Agung Sedayu Group and Salim Group present La Riviera PIK2. The shophouses here come in European architecture as part of a food promenade inspired by Chocolate Village. Thanks to the iconic façade lining up both sides of a canal in the middle of the site akin to Venice, La Riviera PIK2 has gone viral on the local social media sphere even before its official opening date.

La Riviera PIK2 serves as the perfect backdrop for many gatherings, which started this year with the successful Sataylicious PIK event from August 26 to September 18. Anwar Salim, Commercial Director of Golf Island and Riverwalk Island, Divisi 2 Agung Sedayu Group (Amantara), said: “All these events that have been planned, conceptualized and managed by Amantara, as the subsidiary of Agung Sedayu Group, are a series to highlight different venues at PIK2, and they will run annually to bring unique concepts from culinary festivals to fashion events, music concerts and many more, on a regular basis.”

Following the success of Sataylicious PIK, which showcased the richness of the Indonesian culinary scene, it is now time for Oktoberfest PIK on September 24 and 25. This cultural exchange festival highlights unique culinary traditions and musical performances from Bavaria, Germany, in collaboration with The German-Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (EKONID) and the Indonesian Street Children Organization (ISCO).

Usually held between the second week of September to the first week of October, Oktoberfest welcomed the upcoming wedding of Crown Prince Ludwig of Bavaria and Princess Therese of Saxe- Hildburghausen. The gathering also celebrated the fall harvest season before winter arrived, when communities came to enjoy the bountiful local products.

This event will be one of the official Oktoberfest gatherings in Jakarta and marks the beginning of PIK2 as a place for international-standard events. Presenting a unique cultural event for residents, local and international tourists, and relevant communities, Oktoberfest PIK brings a world-class, authentic German band to entertain all: The Famous 10 Partenkirchner Musikanten. While listening to the merry band performance flown directly from Germany, guests will delight in an all-you-can-eat Bavarian buffet by Mama’s German Restaurant. Furthermore, everyone will get an exclusive Oktoberfest PIK mug for free-flow draught beer by Bali Hai Premium or soft drinks.

Besides the buffet and live music, included in the ticket for Oktoberfest PIK are a range of fun games, such as rodeo rides, beer pong, and many more. During the event, there is also a gondola boat to soak the scenery from the canal in La Riviera PIK2. Surely this would be the perfect way to capture memories with friends and family.

Strategically located across from the Tokyo Riverside Apartment and the Greenbelt PIK2 area, La Riviera PIK2 continues to draw in many visitors and residents alike. Today, the public can access PIK2 using the Transjakarta A1 bus on the Balai Kota – Pantai Maju (Golf Island) route to the Jalasena Timur bus stop.

There is also a separate PIK area paid-commuter bus connecting the Fresh Market bus stop in PIK 1 to the Jalasena Timur bus stop at Pantai Maju (Golf Island PIK), besides more bus stops in the PIK2 area. Various parking areas for cars and motorbikes are also available throughout the area to provide easy access for visitors. Moreover, the ongoing building of Toll Interchange PIK2, scheduled to finish by Q4 of 2023, would give easy access to PIK2. The toll would connect PIK2 directly to the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in just seven minutes, besides easy access to the inner ring-road toll system.

Natalia Kusumo, the CEO of Commercial & Hotels Division 2 Agung Sedayu Group (Amantara), said: “Our aim is for the PIK2 area to be the ideal place to work, live, and play for residents by 2023, and ready as one of the main tourism destinations in Jakarta for local and international visitors by 2025. These events under PIK will surely add to the value of living in PIK2 for residents and visitors alike. We also have the Community Park as a premium, outdoor event location as part of the four-kilometre Pantai Pasir Putih PIK2. Of course, the mangrove ecosystem by the seaside here is equally beautiful as a tourism destination.”

Other international-standard facilities and destinations to complete PIK2 as a comprehensive township in North Jakarta for residents and visitors will include Menara Syariah, Islamic Financial District at CBD PIK2, Distrik Otomotif PIK2, Eurokars PIK2, RS Hermina PIK2, Pelita Harapan Group, Kolese St. Johannes Berchmans, Pantai Pasir Putih PIK2, Orange Groves, Tokyo Hub, Tokyo Market, Indonesia Design District (IDD), Erajaya Digital Complex (EDC), RANS PRESTIGE Sportstainment, RANS Carnivale Mini Zoo, Osaka Riverview Apartment, Mata Elang International Stadium, Sedayu Watertown, and Town Hub.