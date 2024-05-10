Cross Hotels and Resorts Embarks on Major Enhancements and Expansion in Bali and Beyond

Cross Hotels & Resorts, a premier hospitality brand known for its distinctive properties across Bali, is excited to announce a series of significant upgrades and new developments within its prestigious portfolio.

The collection, features Cross Bali Breakers, Away Bali Legian Camakila, Tanadewa Resort Ubud by Cross Collection, Tanadewa Villas Nusa Dua by Cross Collection, Kaura Bali, Cross Paasha Bali Seminyak, and Cross Vibe Paasha Atelier Bali Kuta, is set to redefine luxury travel in Indonesia.

“Our vision at Cross Hotels & Resorts is to create an unparalleled experience that captures the true essence of Bali, blending local culture with exceptional service,” said Mr Evan Burns, Country Manager Cross Hotels & Resorts in Indonesia. “These enhancements and new offerings are designed to showcase the best of what Bali has to offer while paving the way for our expansion into other key cities in Indonesia.”

THE RESORTS

Cross Bali Breakers : known for its privacy and exquisite villas, this resort offers a tranquil escape with access to Bali’s best surf breaks.

Away Bali Legian Camakila : perfectly located between Legian Beach and a bustling nightlife scene, this resort offers guests the best of both worlds.

Tanadewa Resort Ubud by Cross Collection and Tanadewa Villas Nusa Dua by Cross Collection : these resorts provide a luxurious retreat with breathtaking views and authentic Balinese hospitality.

Kaura Bali : nestled in Manggis, Kaura Bali is dedicated to eco-luxury and offers an authentic dining experience at Pratiwi Restaurant, where guests can enjoy traditional Balinese cuisine amidst lush surroundings.

Cross Paasha Bali Seminyak : Newly opened at this location is Kuuki, a new rooftop dining destination offering spectacular views and a curated menu that blends local and international flavours. "Kuuki is set to become a landmark for culinary excellence in Seminyak," added Mr. Burns.

Cross Vibe Paasha Atelier Bali Kuta: a modern and stylish property offering close proximity to Kuta's vibrant cultural and nightlife activities.

Cross Hotels & Resorts is committed to sustainability, employing eco-friendly practices across all properties. These include energy efficiency, waste reduction, and supporting local communities through employment and cultural preservation.

Looking ahead, Cross Hotels & Resorts plans to broaden its reach within Indonesia, targeting major urban and tourist hubs such as Batam, Jakarta, and other significant cities. “Over the next five years, we aim to bring the Cross Hotels & Resorts experience to more guests, both local and international, as we expand our footprint in Indonesia,” explained Mr Burns. This strategic expansion will leverage the growing tourism market and increasing demand for premium hospitality services in the region.

At Cross Hotels & Resorts, we’re excited to introduce our exclusive membership program, meticulously crafted to enhance the travel experiences of our esteemed guests worldwide. Available at each of our properties globally, this program is the gateway to a series of bespoke benefits designed to make every stay with us unforgettable.

Membership Benefits

10% Discount on Advance Purchase : Plan and book your stay in advance and enjoy a 10% discount on your accommodation. This offer is perfect for guests who prefer to organise their trips early, providing them with great savings for their foresight.

Exclusive Perks: As a member , you'll gain access to special offers and unique experiences not available to the general public. These perks are designed to make each visit more rewarding and are tailored to the preferences and interests of our members.

Priority Upgrade: Experience superior comfort with priority room upgrades . Subject to availability, these upgrades will enhance your stay, offering more space and amenities.

Priority Late Check-Out : Extend your stay without the stress of an early departure. Enjoy the convenience of a late check-out, allowing you more time to relax or explore the surroundings.

Dining Discount : Delight in culinary excellence at our restaurants with exclusive dining discounts for members. Whether it's breakfast, lunch, or dinner, you'll taste the best for less.

Spa Discount : Rejuvenate your body and mind with discounted treatments at our spa. Members receive special rates on a variety of services, from massages to facials.

: Rejuvenate your body and mind with discounted treatments at our spa. Members receive special rates on a variety of services, from massages to facials. Kids-Free Breakfast: Make mornings smoother with complimentary breakfast for children. It’s a fantastic way for the whole family to start the day energised and ready for adventure.

Join the Cross Hotels & Resorts membership program today and elevate your travel experiences to extraordinary heights. With each stay, enjoy the luxury, comfort, and exceptional service that only Cross Hotels & Resorts can provide.

For reservations and more information, please visit www.crosshotelsandresorts.com.

About Cross Hotels & Resorts

Cross Hotels & Resorts is a leading international hotel management company based in Asia Pacific. Cross Hotels & Resorts proudly boasts a diverse portfolio of over 28 remarkable hotels spread across four countries, namely Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Japan. Each of these properties falls under one of its six distinct and unique brands: Cross, Cross Vibe, Away, Lumen, Kaura, and Cross Collection. Cross Hotels & Resorts delivers owner services all the way from the very early sourcing and planning stages of development, through technical services during the build, to pre-opening services, and finally professional ongoing hotel management. For more detailed information, visit www.crosshotelsandresorts.com.