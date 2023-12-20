Bali Hotels Association Wraps Up 2023 with a Successful Annual General Manager Meeting and Charity Dinner

The Bali Hotels Association (BHA) recently concluded its highly anticipated Annual General Manager Meeting, a pivotal event that underscored the association’s commitment to sustainability, community engagement, and excellence within the hospitality industry.

Held at Conrad Bali, the meeting brought together General Managers from BHA member hotels and resorts to reflect on the accomplishments of 2023 and set the stage for an impactful 2024.

Celebrating 2023 Achievements

At the heart of the meeting were the highlights and key achievements of the Bali Hotels Association (BHA) in 2023, including five noteworthy accomplishments as follows:

Representing BHA’s members and the association in national and international forums, as well as engaging with the local government and related tourism stakeholders, voicing ideas, concerns, and feedback for the destination.

Introducing local sustainable products to hotel members through the Sustainable Product Showcase, highlighting international standard quality Balinese produce to member hotels’ guests through the Sustainable Food Festival.

Successfully activating and executing programs, such as training, scholarships, sales roadshows, and orphanage visits, which were halted during the pandemic with positive feedback and support received from members and partners.

Activating and recruiting new members and partners, surpassing the total number of hotel members and partners prior to the pandemic.

Successfully conducted a charity event that resulted in triple the intended monetary goal, providing essential funds to two key organisations, Annika Linden Foundation and Sungai Watch, shaping the future of the island.

Advancing Sustainability

The Annual General Manager Meeting was complemented by The Sustainable Product Showcase, a platform where local sustainable products took centre stage. The event saw the participation of General Managers, Purchasing Managers, F&B Managers, Chefs, and sustainable champions from BHA Hotel members. This event aligns with BHA’s commitment to advancing sustainability practices among its members. A total of 15 local suppliers, including wines, seafood, vegetables, organic food, and traditional clothing, were involved in the showcase, connecting buyers and sellers in a casual yet engaging environment.

New Leadership in 2024

During the Annual General Manager Meeting, the election results for the 2024 Chairman and Vice Chairman were announced. Shaun Dünhofen, Regional General Manager of Karma Resorts Bali, was elected as the new Chairman, and Franklyn Kocek, General Manager of The Stones Hotel – Legian Bali, Autograph Collection, was elected as the Vice Chairman.

“It is a privilege and an honour to be elected as the Chairman of Bali Hotels Association for 2024. I look forward to continuing working closely with our Community and Charities to make a positive impact on our island,” said newly elected Chairman Shaun Dünhofen.

Shaun and Franklyn will lead the association from 1st January 2024 to 31st December 2024, succeeding Fransiska Handoko (2023 Chairwoman) and Kevin Girard (2023 Vice-Chairman). New BHA Boards of Directors will be announced soon.

Outgoing Chairwoman Fransiska Handoko shared her thoughts, stating, “Serving as the Chair from 2022-2023 has been a tremendous honour for me. I want to express my gratitude to the Board of Directors, the secretariat and all members for their unwavering support throughout my tenure.”

BHA Charity Dinner and Fundraising Event

The Annual General Manager Meeting culminated in the first-ever BHA Charity Dinner and Fundraiser, a true feast for the senses. Led by Chef Made Semawan and his talented team from Conrad Bali, the dinner featured performances from the winners of the Bali Hotels Association Talent Show and mouthwatering dishes inspired by Bali Hotels Association Sustainability Cooking Competition winners. Notably, the entire menu comprised exclusively 100% locally sourced ingredients.

The fundraiser included an online auction from 16th November until 7th December 2023, a silent auction on the night, and raffle prizes, offering exclusive stays and incredible experiences generously provided by BHA member hotels and international partners. Funds raised will be donated to The Annika Linden Centre, Bali’s first centre for excellence and home to three exceptional disability organisations, and Sungai Watch, an environmental organisation dedicated to preventing plastic pollution in the ocean.

During the auction, Gary Bencheghib from Sungai Watch delivered a passionate speech about the urgent need for Bali to change its waste management practices, emphasising the critical role the hospitality industry can play in creating a sustainable future. The story of Ni Kadek Namiani Tiara Putri, who overcame disabilities to pursue her education, showcased the impact of BHA-supported initiatives with the Annika Linden Centre on individuals’ lives.

Looking Forward to 2024

Looking ahead, BHA aims to continue its impactful work in 2024, fostering connections among its members and contributing positively to the Bali community. The association proudly reported that its members’ sustainability practices diverted over 31,000 kilograms of food waste, resulting in 133,000 meals served to the local community in 2023. Bali Hotels Association remains dedicated to fostering collaboration, sustainability, and positive change in the local community and beyond.