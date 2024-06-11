SOFITEL BALI NUSA DUA BEACH RESORT APPOINTS NEW CULINARY LEADER, ANDREW CLARK, AS DIRECTOR OF FOOD & BEVERAGES

Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort is proud to announce the appointment of Andrew Clark as the new Director of Food & Beverage, effective 3 June 2024.

With a distinguished career spanning over two decades in the hospitality industry, Andrew Clark brings a wealth of expertise and creativity to his role at one of Bali’s premier luxury resorts.

As Director of Food & Beverage, Andrew Clark, who is originally from Scotland, will oversee all aspects of the resort’s culinary operations, including its diverse range of restaurants, bars, and banquet facilities. His primary focus will be on elevating the dining experience for guests, while also implementing sustainable practices and fostering innovation within the F&B department.

“We are delighted to welcome Andrew Clark to the Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort family,” said Jean-Pierre Joncas, General Manager of the resort. “His passion for food and beverage, coupled with his extensive international experience, make him the perfect candidate to lead our F&B team to new heights of excellence.”

Andrew Clark joins Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort from a renowned luxury hotel group, where he held several key leadership positions within the F&B department. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a commitment to delivering exceptional dining experiences that showcase the finest in local and international cuisine.

Among his noteworthy achievements include spearheading the successful launch of the Laguna Beach Taverna & Lounge concept, and securing numerous accolades for the F&B program, such as Best Steakhouse, Best Brunch Concept 2023, and Restaurant of the Year. Furthermore, he was recognized as a top 30 F&B All-Star in 2022 by Hotel News ME.

“I am honoured to join the talented team at Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort,” said Andrew Clark. “I look forward to working closely with our F&B team to create memorable dining experiences that reflect the resort’s commitment to excellence and innovation.”

Under Andrew Clark’s leadership, Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort aims to further enhance its reputation as a culinary destination of choice in Bali. Guests can expect to enjoy an array of exciting dining options that celebrate the rich flavours and vibrant culinary traditions of Indonesia and beyond.