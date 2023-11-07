Why Concierge Auctions is a Great Way to Sell High-End Property

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform that specialises in selling high-end properties through a unique auction process matching sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet.

Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry’s leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients.

It’s a win-win-win situation; a team of in-house experts provides guidance and support to buyers and sellers throughout the auction process; sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty; buyers receive curated opportunities; and agents earn their commission in 30 days.

Since its inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 36 countries, including The One in Bel Air, California, which sold for US$141 million.

The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to building more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells.

A key component to Concierge Auctions’ success is to partner with a network of qualified real estate agents and brokers to identify and market luxury properties for auction. With this in mind, two showpiece properties in Bali are headed to auction in November via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Terje H. Nilsen of Seven Stones Indonesia, and Carol Carter and Blair Carter of Queensland Sotheby’s International Realty.

“It’s a perfect match for Seven Stones Indonesia,” says Nilsen, “We’ve been heading towards providing bespoke concierge-style services aimed at high-net-worth clients for some time, and now with Concierge Auctions and Sotheby’s International Realty, that time has come, especially as we have two outstanding properties ideally suited to this luxury market; Saratoga just 15 minutes from Canggu and Alassari Plantation Resort in Central Bali on the southern slope of Mount Batukaru. Additionally, the concept of giving back by using funds from sales to support new homes for families in need is an ethos we encourage and support at Seven Stones Indonesia.”

Saratoga is a captivating property that seamlessly integrates nature and architecture, creating an unforgettable experience, boasting a 30-metre ceremonial pond-pool, a picturesque river flowing through aged paras stone walls, a stunning 12-metre bridge with steel railings, and breathtaking views.

At Alassari Plantation Resort, enjoy being nestled in the heart of a Balinese rainforest. This turnkey opportunity offers luxurious guest dwellings topped by traditional Joglo roofs that blend indoor comfort with outdoor living, while authentic Balinese décor, vaulted bamboo ceilings and floor-to-ceiling accordion windows are authentic reminders of where you are.

Concierge Auctions offers an alternative and unique approach to selling luxury real estate by providing a platform for efficient sales, competitive bidding, and tailored marketing strategies. It’s particularly attractive to sellers looking to sell their high-value properties in a timely and transparent manner. All buyers are pre-qualified before they are allowed to participate in an auction, which ensures that all buyers are serious about purchasing the property and that they have the financial resources to do so. Concierge Auctions are also typically held online, which allows buyers from all over the world to participate.

If you’re interested in participating in the upcoming auction in November for the outstanding opportunity to invest in Saratoga and Alassari Plantation Resort, or if you’d like to see your own high-end property auctioned worldwide by Concierge Auctions, get in touch with Terje H. Nilsen at Seven Stones Indonesia today via [email protected].

Online bidding will be open for these Balinese escapes from 16th to 29th November via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.