Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta Introduces Luxurious New Rooms with a View

Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta introduces its new rooms – beautifully appointed and boasting stunning views of the city’s Selamat Datang (Welcome) Monument.

Guests can enjoy the vista of this striking landmark, which is bathed in sunshine by day and flooded with wonderfully coloured lights at night. Conveniently located in the financial and diplomatic district, Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta offers 272 rooms and suites, all designed to the highest standard of luxury, reflecting the group’s positioning and Oriental heritage.

The new room types, Monument View Room and Deluxe Room measure an extravagant 46 square metres and feature a large bed, spacious bathroom, gorgeous custom-designed furniture, and a work desk with a multi-hub. The outlook across the iconic Welcome Monument, set amidst a sparkling pool and water fountains, adds to the thrill for guests whether they are on business, a weekend staycation, or a romantic escape.

To celebrate the launch of its new rooms, the hotel has created an enticing food and beverage option for the guests to add to their booking. The unique Best in a Bento offer includes daily lunch or dinner in sumptuous bento boxes for two adults and two children. At check-in, guests can choose their preferred menu from a wide range of options, such as Indonesian or Chinese dishes, and the delicious bento boxes will be delivered to their room.

The Monument View and Deluxe Room will be available from 6th December 2021 with prices starting at Rp2,550,000++ per room per night and the Best in a Bento starts at Rp160,000++ per person.

Please visit the website, call the reservations team at +6221 2993 8888 or send an email to [email protected] to make your reservations.