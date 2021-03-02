56 Urban Suites Launching at Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta

Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta is delighted to announce the launch of Urban Suites, spacious accommodation with a fantastic view of Jakarta’s gateway.

The hotel introduces its 56 Urban Suites which allow guests to further enjoy a perfect blend of luxury, comfort and 64 sqm of relaxation space.

With chic décor and a contemporary feel of the views, the lush carpeting and the 300-thread count linens only underpin the ambience of these wonderfully appointed suites. Moreover, the separated living rooms and bathrooms in the Urban Suites are ideal for business guests, a family staycation or romantic escapes.

These wonderful suites have a large bedroom with elegant sliding doors dividing the bedroom from the living room, offering either an open plan layout or two private rooms. Adjacent to the bedroom lies a walk-in wardrobe, the bathroom is an extravagant open space with a stand-alone bath and walk-in shower.

Each of the suites is equipped with Mandarin Oriental’s guest-centric technology; including 49” LED TV, multi-function technology ports, surround sound system, wireless and high-speed broadband internet access up to 400mbps which is known highest in the city, dimmer control lighting with some pre-set point sand Inncom room management system.

Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta is committed to contributing to the communities in which has operates and responsibly managing its environmental impacts and social communities.

Adding to these beautifully appointed Urban Suites is the sustainable paper-packed drip coffee. Drip coffee technology allows users to brew coffee as fast as any known teabag while single-serve coffee machines make use of capsule coffee made of plastic which is not eco-friendly.

The term drip refers to the method of manual brewing coffee. Therefore, allowing the coffee to bloom and extract its flavours naturally. Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta uses 100 percent paper packaging which is better than the common plastic coffee capsules.

All suites will be available on 1st March 2021 with a price starting from Rp3,250,000 per suite per night.

For reservations, please visit https://www.mandarinoriental.com/jakarta/jalan-mh-Thamrin/luxury-hotel/accommodations or contact the reservations team at +6221 2993 8888 or email to [email protected].