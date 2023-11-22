Harris Hotels Present Harris Day 2023 to Promote Healthy Lifestyle with Fun Run

Harris Day, an annual sports event to promote a healthy lifestyle presented by Harris Hotels, returns this year for its 12th series with the theme of Fit and Fun.

The highlight of the festivities is scheduled to take place on 10th December 2023, at Harris Hotel Sentul City Bogor. The event promises a dynamic lineup of activities, including engaging 3K and 7K fun runs complemented by a medley of sports games, culinary delights, quizzes, lucky draws, and community service initiatives.

The celebration is further enriched with a tapestry of games, entertainment options, health-conscious food and beverage stations, and sponsor booths. Anticipating the participation of 1500 individuals, encompassing sports enthusiasts, business associates, hotel patrons, and the general public, Harris Day aspires to create a vibrant and inclusive atmosphere.

Irene Janti, Director of Brand and Marketing at The Ascott Limited – Indonesia, expressed enthusiasm, stating, “We are delighted to host the Harris Day event this year, with a special emphasis on the Fun Run. Aligned with Harris Hotels’ philosophy of balanced living, we extend an invitation to individuals, families, and communities to prioritise their well-being and embrace a harmonious lifestyle through physical activity. A portion of the proceeds from Harris Day ticket sales will be directed to our CSR program, contributing to the education of underprivileged children in Indonesia through the ISCO Foundation.”

Before the main event, Road to Harris Day was held in various cities, including Jakarta, Bekasi, Bogor and Bandung. Participants were able to engage in various sports activities, including community workouts, fun runs in the CFD area, and interactive Zumba sessions.

Harris Day 2023 presents various types of categories of Fit and Fun categories. The Fit category is priced at Rp180,000 for one person. The Fun category is priced at Rp300,000 for two people, and all inclusive of BIB number, e-certificate, refreshments, meals, medal, lucky draw, and CSR donation. For those who want to add the event’s attributes, an additional jersey is available for Rp180,000.

Tickets for Harris Day 2023 can be conveniently purchased through Ascott Indonesia’s official store on Blibli.com and walk into Harris Hotels in the Jabobek (Jakarta, Bogor, and Bekasi) & Bandung region. Emphasising a commitment to social responsibility, some of the ticket sales will be dedicated to a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, providing support for the education of underprivileged children in Indonesia through the Indonesian Street Children Organization (ISCO) foundation.

Register as an ASR member and stand a chance to win a lucky draw at the Harris Day 2023 main event. For more information, visit social media @harrishotels and @discoverasrindonesia.