Potential International Flight Passengers Limitations Enforced

The latest government regulation regarding a maximum limitation of only 90 international flight passengers has surfaced.

“Effective on 30th September 2021, international flights are only allowed a maximum of 90 pax in one flight,” written on the letter prepared by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation of the Transportation Ministry, issued on 29th September.

Signed by the Director-General of Civil Aviation Novie Riyanto, the letter was written in an effort to suppress the potential for the spread of the SARS-COV-2 virus. Therefore, it is necessary to regulate incoming passengers and report data on Soekarno-Hatta International airport flights.

“National air transportation business entities and foreign air transportation companies can carry passengers (inbound traffic) a maximum of 90 people per flight.”

Furthermore, the letter continues, “national air transportation business entities and foreign air transportation companies are required to submit data on the planned arrival of the aircraft and the number of passengers transported.

With details of the number of Indonesian citizens and/or foreigners before departing from the airport of origin to the chairman of the Airport Facilities Committee, the Commander of the Air Task Force, the Head of the Port Health Office and the Airport EGM.”

However, this letter has not been confirmed by any affiliations at the Transportation Ministry until this news is published.