SEA COVID-19 Recovery Index: Indonesia Leading Quick Business Recovery

The South-East Asia (SEA) COVID-19 Recovery Index discovered that Indonesia is the leading country with a quick business recovery compared to other countries in the region, amid the huge divergence in the region.

The rapid migration of consumers to the digital arena has caused many businesses to fumble in determining their marketing strategies. ADA, the leading data and digital marketing company, has launched a new dashboard named “Southeast Asia (SEA) COVID-19 Recovery Index” which offers data-driven insights for businesses in Southeast Asia as they navigate major disruptions to consumer behaviour caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other notable findings from the index, as of the end of September 2021, include:

Indonesia and Cambodia are around 90 percent back to normal having rebounded strongly from a low point in August caused by the Delta variant.

Bangladesh has exceeded its pre-pandemic normal, while Indonesia and Cambodia are next in line to reach the "old normal".

Mobility in Indonesia has recovered more quickly in Java where Jakarta is located compared to surrounding islands. Footfall at food and beverage outlets has climbed to 110 percent of pre-COVID levels while footfall at malls has fully recovered. Usage of business and productivity apps, however, has collapsed to 60 percent of pre-COVID levels, even as the usage of fitness apps has surged to 140 percent.

As data shows Indonesia’s business sector is continuously showing signs of recovery through the government’s enforcement of PPKM Levels 1-4, Managing Director of ADA Indonesia Suraj Sivaprasad mentioned, “during this transition, ADA strives to assist business players in making the best business decision to move closer towards their objectives.”

Furthermore, the dashboard generates an index that enables businesses to get a glimpse of what is happening on the ground at national and state levels. “The COVID-19 pandemic has caused and is still causing, major disruptions to consumers affecting how they shop, where they go, and what they do daily. We created this dashboard as a resource for businesses to make sense of and respond to the ‘new normal’ in consumer behaviour,” said Chief Executive Officer of ADA Srinivas Gattamneni.

Businesses can use the dashboard to guide their decision-making by observing consumers’ mobility and digital consumption in near real-time. Free to access, users of the dashboard can drill down from regional to national and state-level in views of eight countries, namely Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Cambodia, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

“The dashboard can serve as a guide to what has changed pre- and post-pandemic in terms of shopping, app usage, and mobility, allowing marketers to pivot their customer acquisition and retention strategies in an environment that continues to be volatile,” Srinivas explained.

ADA aims to support businesses in reaching their objectives and audiences in a precise and measurable manner through its ground-breaking machine learning engine which combines data of over 375 million unique devices. Leveraging on ADA’s in-house data management platform, XACT, the Recovery Index was built with anonymised data from millions of mobile devices and apps.

Find out more about the dashboard here.