Experience Vacation Filled with Serenity and Peace in Bali and Batam with Kamuela Villas

Kamuela Villas launches exclusive wellness Retreats for 2024.

Kamuela Villas, a renowned hospitality brand, has announced the launch of Kamuela Wellness, an exclusive promotion aimed at providing guests with an immersive sanctuary for self-care and holistic rejuvenation. This campaign underscores Kamuela Villas’ unwavering commitment to guest well-being and comfort, offering a transformative experience at their premier properties. Kamuela is not only a place but also a destination where guests can recharge their inner mind and soul with the ultimate retreat experience.

Nestled amidst the tranquil settings of Kamuela Villas Lagoi Bay Bintan and Royal Kamuela Villas & Suites at Monkey Forest, Ubud, Kamuela Wellness promises an unparalleled escape. Guests are invited to indulge in the Room and Wellness Experience, an exquisite fusion of spa retreats, purification rituals, and culinary delights.

Purification Experience Package (at One Bedroom Villa with Private Pool – Royal Kamuela Villas Ubud): Embark on the traditional Balinese purification ritual of ‘Melukat,’ cleansing the spirit and soul amidst the serene surroundings of Mengening Temple.

Embark on the traditional Balinese purification ritual of ‘Melukat,’ cleansing the spirit and soul amidst the serene surroundings of Mengening Temple. Culinary Escape Package (at One Bedroom Villa with Private Pool – Royal Kamuela Villas Ubud): Indulge in a culinary journey with an array of dining experiences at Royal Kamuela Ubud, including a delectable lunch and afternoon tea for couples at Shrida Restaurant.

Indulge in a culinary journey with an array of dining experiences at Royal Kamuela Ubud, including a delectable lunch and afternoon tea for couples at Shrida Restaurant. Spa Experience (at One Bedroom Villa with Private Pool – Royal Kamuela Villas Ubud): Relax and rejuvenate with expert spa treatments addressing mind, body, and spirit needs.

Relax and rejuvenate with expert spa treatments addressing mind, body, and spirit needs. Rejuvenate Stay at Studio Suite Villa with Private Pool – Kamuela Villas Lagoi Bay Bintan: Experience ultimate relaxation with a couple’s massage and complimentary breakfast during your stay.

Guests can commence their wellness journey by booking their stay here. Whether at @royalkamuelaubud or @kamuelavillas_lagoibaybintan, Kamuela Wellness ensures an unforgettable experience not to be missed.

“Kamuela Wellness embodies our commitment to providing unparalleled experiences that cater to the holistic well-being of our guests. We are thrilled to introduce these exclusive retreats, inviting guests to rediscover their inner balance and embark on a journey of rejuvenation,” said Chris Legaspi, Chief Commercial Officer of Archipelago International.

These exclusive retreats are available from June to August 2024. Don’t miss the opportunity to embark on a transformative journey of well-being, courtesy of Kamuela Wellness.

For more information and bookings, click here.