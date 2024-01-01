Batik Air Pilots Nod Off on Flight to Jakarta

Due to fatigue, two Batik Air pilots in charge of a flight from Kendari to Jakarta fell asleep, prompting an immediate, temporary suspension by the airline.

During a routine flight from Kendari to Jakarta on 25th January, two Batik Air pilots, aged 32 and 28 respectively, inadvertently fell asleep for approximately 28 minutes, resulting in a sequence of navigation errors classified as “serious” by the National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT).

As the aircraft cruised at altitude, both pilots removed their headsets around 08:37 local time, with the captain seeking permission from the first officer to take a brief rest. Shortly after, the first officer, who was then in control, unintentionally dozed off.

During this period of unintended rest, the aircraft veered off course, prompting concerns from Jakarta’s air traffic control. Despite repeated attempts to establish communication, there was no response from the flight crew.

It wasn’t until about 28 minutes later that the captain regained consciousness and realised the aircraft had deviated from its designated path. The crew cited radio communication issues as the cause of the delay in response to air traffic control.

Fortunately, the aircraft landed safely in Jakarta without any reported damage or injuries. Investigation into the incident revealed no malfunctions with the aircraft’s communication systems.

Further scrutiny by the KNKT uncovered that the same flight crew had operated an earlier flight from Jakarta to Kendari on the same day. The first officer had admitted to his colleague that he hadn’t had sufficient rest the previous night, attributing it to his responsibilities as a new parent to one-month-old twins.

While Batik Air Indonesia’s operating manual addresses pilot health and fitness, including a personal checklist, the KNKT emphasized the need for more detailed procedures and guidance for assessing pilot fatigue.

In response, Batik Air Indonesia has been urged to develop comprehensive protocols to ensure cockpit checks are conducted effectively and to mitigate the risk of similar incidents occurring in the future.

Danang Mandala Prihantoro, speaking on behalf of the Corporate Communications Strategic unit of Batik Air, has recently addressed this issue to the press. Even though the mishap happened less than two months ago, Prihantoro underscored that it was not something to be taken lightly.

“On January 26, 2024, Batik Air took preventive measures by temporarily relieving the pilots who were in charge of flight number ID-6723 on the Kendari-Jakarta route, which took place on January 25, from their respective duties.”

