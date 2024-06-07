EleVee Condominium: Redefining Premium High-Rise Living

EleVee Condominium, a member of the Alam Sutera Group, sets a new standard in premium and exclusive high-rise residential living.

Embracing the theme “Impressive Way of Living” and conceptualised as a home for a lifetime, this residence is designed to provide long-term comfort for various generations. The project is located within the 800-hectare Alam Sutera area, reflecting the vision and mission of the Alam Sutera Group always to provide the best for its residents.

EleVee Condominium features the sophisticated design and innovation of Broadway Malyan, a world-class architect from England. Offering a range of premium aspects, world-class facilities, a strategic location, and pet-friendly units, our residence provides an exceptional living experience that distinguishes it from other vertical residences.

EleVee Condominium offers a parallel living experience that perfectly integrates the beauty of nature with the convenience of modern urban life. Surrounded by a 4-hectare Forest Park and a 1-hectare Eucalyptus Park, our residence is based on the Eco Green Smart Living concept. Located in the heart of the 19-hectare Central Living District of Alam Sutera, known as ESCALA, this condominium not only promises a serene and sustainable environment but also the ease of One Stop Living. Our condominium is strategically located to provide easy access to key urban amenities such as office areas, international education centres, hospitals, shopping, and entertainment, including IKEA, Decathlon, AEON Store, and the upcoming Jakarta Premium Outlet by Simon Genting Group, set to open in early 2025.

EleVee Condominium offers easy access to the Jakarta-Tangerang toll gate. It provides three types of residences, ranging from 87.8 square metres (2 bedrooms) to 296 square metres (4 bedrooms). Each unit is designed with 3.1-metre high ceilings, double-glazed windows (designed to block sunlight and reduce external noise), a utility area, and a study space, to ensure a comfortable living space.

EleVee Condominium, with its direct access to the dedicated Forest Park, offers a unique blend of nature, sustainability, and urban convenience. It’s not just a place to live but a gateway to an impressive living experience, blending with the green and fresh nature.

