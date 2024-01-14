Sophie Watson-Swingewood Invites You to Redefine Luxury Living with Savyavasa

A unique residential complex within a rare, lush greenery amongst Jakarta’s endless expansion is counting down the days until it’s opening.

As we meet today, the rain cocoons the opulent sanctuary that Savyavasa offers as Sophie Watson-Swingewood, the Vice President Director for Swire Properties – Indonesia takes Indonesia Expat through a captivating property tour. Though luxury has different definitions for everyone, she believes luxury is the heart-warming feeling of spending quality time with loved ones.

“Situated in one of the most prestigious neighbourhoods, the beautiful Dharmawangsa in South Jakarta, Savyavasa redefines the concept of understated luxury by integrating a harmonious lifestyle within natural surroundings for an elevated modern living environment. Set amongst three hectares of lush landscape, Savyavasa offers an exceptional living experience with exclusive amenities for the residents. We’ve been holding events to gather people to build a sense of togetherness – the Savyavasa community – and we hope to continue that in the long run.

“Savyavasa means ‘Southern Living’ in Sanskrit; it’s a home where residents can experience a unique quality of life and be one with nature, whether using the 1 km jogging path or relaxing on the expansive open lawn that provides the space to unwind. The gift of nature and its elements present a self-sustainable life at Savyavasa as a haven from the hustle and bustle of the city. It’s an oasis of tranquillity where urban dynamism is tempered with serenity, providing an elevated living experience that will last for generations,” enthused Watson-Swingewood.

Who is Sophie Watson-Swingewood?

Nice to meet you. I’m the Vice President Director of Swire Properties for Indonesia. I’ve been working with this group since 2011, predominantly in Hong Kong and China, not only across property but also in our retail franchising business in China. My main role here is to oversee the joint venture– Savyavasa is a 50-50 partnership between Swire Properties and Jakarta Setiabudi Internasional. Day-to-day, I work very closely with the sales team, clients, prospective buyers, and marketing team; delving into all kinds of events bringing people together. I also help oversee the construction and make sure things run smoothly so that we can deliver the project on time.

Tell us something we didn’t know?

I’m an advanced scuba diver! It’s been fantastic moving to Indonesia this year – I’ve only explored the underwater wonders of Sulawesi and Bali, but I hope to dive into more areas soon.

You’ve lived in Hong Kong for over a decade. What motivated you to relocate and move to Jakarta? How has expat life been so far?

I was extremely excited! The offer to move to Jakarta was with relatively short notice. With two young kids, I thought this is really our chance to have an adventure and give the whole family a new experience.

I hadn’t been to Jakarta before but I read a lot about how much Indonesia is changing and growing Swire Pacific, the parent group of Swire Properties, has various different business streams currently expanding throughout Southeast Asia, so I jumped at the chance to get involved in the next stage of growth in the company.

Expat life is very dynamic. Jakarta has a sense of energy and entreprenuralism is everywhere! We have made new friends from all corners of the earth, and my children are currently learning Bahasa Indonesia at school every day – they are better than me already.

Savyavasa embodies a harmonious blend of luxury, natural landscapes, and Indonesian culture. It’s claimed to be an “oasis of tranquillity” away from the capital’s hub. We’d like to know more about the project.

Savyavasa is home to 404 units across three towers. There is a mix of everything from 2-bedroom apartments suitable for young couples or downsizers, up to show stoppers in the luxurious Tower 1 that have 6 metre high ceilings. We have really pushed the boundaries to redefine luxury housing and property in Indonesia by integrating world-class excellence from Swire Properties with decades-long local reliability from PT JSI to shift the paradigm of real-estate development in Indonesia with a focus on quality, experiences, and community. That includes being pet-friendly!

A smart home concept with smart controls, community, lifestyle, and connectivity are embedded in the property. Why is purposeful design vital to Savyavasa?

Despite the craze surrounding “digital detoxes”, we believe purposeful design is essential, particularly when designing a residential property where people are going to live and create memories in. It’s important to establish a sense of emotional connection through the overall design to the smallest details, from inside the homes to the surrounding area of Savyavasa. Our commitment to purposeful design not only fosters a living environment that adapts to the evolving needs of our residents but also cultivates a vibrant community where shared spaces catalyse meaningful interactions. By embracing sustainability and innovation, we ensure that Savyavasa isn’t just a home; it’s a lifestyle choice that reflects a forward-thinking, and eco-conscious approach to modern living.

At Savyavasa, we aim to create a seamless lifestyle at home for our residents. Supported by Habitat to create an elevated smart home experience, residents will be able to set up and personalise their preferences to the entire house via the application. A smart community concept will also enable residents to interact with visitors remotely, keep track of bookings at the facilities, arrive home effortlessly with integrated license plate recognition system, and others. It can even link up with the state of art Miele, Gaggenau and Bosch appliances that are preinstalled in the kitchens.

What aspects prompt Savyavasa to be environmentally sustainable?

Sustainability is at the heart of Savyavasa. We greatly pride ourselves on being a responsible developer so at every opportunity we have used material that’s going to have a lower carbon footprint, implemented rainwater harvesting and promoted natural flora & fauna.

As the first residential project in Jakarta built with Green Mark Gold standard and certified in sustainably built architecture, Savyavasa puts strong emphasis on nature and environmental sustainability, offering a tranquil sanctuary that goes beyond the residential walls. Dharmawangsa is painted as one of the greenest neighbourhoods of Jakarta. We’re immensely fortunate to have this plot of open space to build Savyavasa on. It was very important to us not to just fill the land but also ensure that we protect the existing rich flora. More than 300 pre-existing mature trees are preserved and were replanted to enhance the natural living experience for the residents. Soil moisture sensors are placed and connected to irrigation system to enable the reduction of water usage for the landscaping utilising rainwater.

Foreign passport holders currently are eligible to purchase properties. Are there any legal supports by Savyavasa to provide its clients to ensure compliance with the new regulations and a smooth property acquisition process?

Yes, we have really welcomed this change in regulation! Our experienced and dedicated team at Savyavasa ensures that foreign buyers receive comprehensive support throughout the ownership process, including legal guidance, investment advice and personalised customer service. Our team of professionals is committed to creating a seamless purchase and investment experience for our international customers. Despite the regulation only just changing, we’ve already sold several apartments to foreign passport holders; both those residing in Indonesia to use as their home, and those from overseas who want to make an investment in a new market

What makes Savyavasa a compelling choice for foreigners and international investors? Are there any benefits?

With its strength of cultural heritage, breath-taking landscapes and vibrant economy, Indonesia has long been an attractive destination for investors and expatriates seeking a diverse and dynamic living experience. For overseas investors, the new regulations, provide a favourable environment for international buyers to own residential property and contribute to Indonesia’s growth and development. Especially as there are currently no additional taxes or stamp duties!

For KITAS holders and residents of Indonesia, it’s more about what makes a great home. As a European who loves drinking coffee outside, it’s a wonderful feeling to be able to do so in this tropical weather on the full-length balconies – listening to the rain or catching the rays of the morning sun at the terrace.

Boasting an idyllic location, Savyavasa embodies convenience within its premises. Security measures are also taken into account to ensure comfort for all residents. Meanwhile, proximity lies beyond the gates. Half of the day won’t be spent on the road towards offices situated in SCBD, Thamrin, and Kuningan. Children are entrusted to attend the best local and international schools nearby. Moreover, plenty of entertainment hubs surround Savyavasa to cater to downtime.

Savyavasa will be ready to handover to owners in 2025. For potential buyers, both expats and locals, how can they start acting on their interests?

We’re planning to top off in February 2024, there will be a lot of progress inside and out this year! Everyone is welcome to visit our sales gallery at Jalan Wijaya ll No. 37A, South Jakarta, to experience first-hand the exceptional living environment at Savyavasa and take a tour to see the two-, three-, and four-bedroom show units. We have gorgeous show units designed by internationally acclaimed Yabu Pushelberg, Richardson Sadeki and brand-new apartments that are actually available for sale designed by Yuni Jie, Eko Priharseno of AEDI and Brian Gondokusomo of GondoJules. Illustrate your definition of luxury and allow us to curate your vision into reality as our team will personally assist in providing detailed information on floor plans, pricing, and all other inquiries.

What’s next for Savyavasa and you, Sophie?

Our focus at the moment is heading towards a successful and timely completion of Savyavasa’s development, paying attention to every last detail! We strive to provide dynamic living experience that exceeds conventional standards.

Beyond the physical structure is a vibrant community. Residents can already engage and flourish together through activities and experiences that we host, from private concerts to fine dining and more. All in all, Savyavasa is a residence that transcends the traditional concept of housing and resonates as one’s true home. As we progress, Savyavasa is poised not just to be a benchmark of excellence within the industry but a testament to our unwavering dedication to creating spaces that epitomise sophistication and quality living.

And for me? Lots of engagement with our community! I love meeting people. I’m targeting to start up some more fitness and interest experiences for our new owners. I’ll also be travelling in the region as we launch our overseas sales programme in Singapore, Hong Kong and beyond, and I’m very involved with a world-class wellness collaboration which will be exclusive to residents of Savyavasa, and first of its kind in Indonesia.

On a personal note, I will be exploring Indonesia even more this year (top tips would be gratefully received!).

How can our readers get in touch?