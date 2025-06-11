“In Omnia Paratus”: The Strength and Grace of Aerial Hoop

If you’re looking for a workout that’s different from your usual routine—something that combines movement, strength, creativity, and even a little introspection—then aerial hoop is worth exploring.

If you’ve seen The Greatest Showman, you might remember Zendaya’s mesmerising performance on a suspended steel hoop; twirling mid-air, balanced between strength and elegance. It’s the kind of act we often associate with circus stages or big screens. But that captivating blend of control and grace is no longer exclusive to performers. You can experience it yourself on an aerial hoop, also known as lyra, in a workout that engages the entire body. It perhaps even shifts the way you see your own strength.

Aerial hoop is a full-body discipline that weaves together power, flexibility, balance, and a touch of artistry. It’s not just about doing impressive tricks; it’s about building the strength to lift yourself up, the coordination to hold yourself steady, and the confidence to try again when you fall (and yes, you will fall sometimes. That’s part of the magic). What keeps me coming back is how every session reminds me: “in omnia paratus”—prepared for all things.

Living in suspense

At its core, aerial hoop is a suspended steel ring—usually attached to the ceiling by a rigging system—on which you perform various poses, spins, and transitions. It may look like a dance in the air, but it’s also a serious workout. Every move requires upper-body and core strength to pull yourself up, lower-body engagement to hook or press into the hoop, and mobility to move with control.

You’re using your own bodyweight as resistance, which builds strength over time. But unlike traditional strength training, you’re also learning sequences and flow, which introduces a creative dimension to your fitness. It’s physically demanding, but also meditative. Challenging yet expressive.

The first time I tried aerial hoop, I was both excited and nervous. It looked beautiful—but also impossible. I wondered if I had enough upper-body strength or if I was flexible enough. Here’s what I wish someone had told me: You don’t need to be strong or flexible to start. You simply get there by starting.

The beginner phase is all about building foundations. You’ll learn how to mount the hoop, how to engage your shoulders safely, and how to find balance in basic poses like “man in the moon” or “mermaid.” It’s okay if it takes a few tries. Expect to feel sore in places you didn’t know could get sore. And expect a few bruises—they’re fondly called “hoop kisses” and they come with the territory.

But also expect this: the first time you pull yourself up and realise you did that, a whole new kind of pride kicks in. It’s not about looking a certain way—it’s about feeling capable.

Trust in process

Progress in aerial hoop doesn’t happen overnight. It’s easy to be tempted by the fluid Instagram videos of advanced performers, but behind every graceful spin is hours of repetition, body awareness, and trust in the process. Learning to invert (go upside down), for instance, might take weeks or months. But when it finally clicks, you realise how much stronger you’ve become—mentally and physically.

There’s a kind of grit required here. You have to push through frustration, self-doubt, and the occasional slip or stumble. But each obstacle overcome adds to your confidence. You start realising that you can handle more than you thought—on the hoop and in life.

One of the unexpected joys of aerial hoop is the community that forms around it. While it’s a deeply personal journey, it’s also shared. In every class I’ve taken, I’ve seen classmates encourage each other with the kind of affirmations that lift more than just bodies. There’s a shared understanding of what it takes to keep trying, and that shared journey creates a safe and affirming space to grow.

Not a competition, but a celebration

This isn’t a sport of competition—it’s one of celebration. Whether someone nails their first mount or finally connects a sequence, the room fills with applause. It’s less about perfecting a move and more about acknowledging the courage to try.

If you’re looking for a workout that’s different from your usual routine—something that combines movement, strength, creativity, and even a little introspection—then aerial hoop is worth exploring. You don’t need a background in dance, gymnastics, or circus arts. What you need is a willingness to try, a bit of patience, and the ability to laugh at yourself when you get tangled up.

Like any physical activity, aerial hoop comes with its own set of challenges. It takes time to build strength, stamina, and confidence, but the journey is incredibly rewarding. With each trick learned, you’re reminded that you can do hard things. You learn to hold yourself up—literally and figuratively.

So, if you’ve ever been curious about flying, this might be your moment. Spin, sweat, and surprise yourself. You might just find that in the air, you’re more grounded than ever.

“In omnia paratus”—ready for all things. Even the ones that start on a steel circle, hanging mid-air. In the end, it’s about learning to trust the strength it takes to lift yourself off the ground. And that’s a lesson worth hanging on to.

The author of this article, Alya Nabila, is a Legal Analyst at OJK. All the accompanying images here are courtesy of Alya Nabila.