Padma Resort Ubud Unveils “Festive in Payangan Highlands”

Celebrate the festive season with Padma Resort Ubud’s eco-friendly holiday programme in Bali’s tranquil Payangan Highlands, featuring sustainable décor, curated dining, and unforgettable New Year’s celebrations.

Padma Resort Ubud is thrilled to announce its enchanting festive programme, Festive in the Payangan Highlands, offering guests a unique Christmas and New Year’s experience in Bali’s tranquil highlands. Set amidst the lush bamboo forests of Payangan, this season’s celebrations reflect the resort’s commitment to sustainability while highlighting the natural beauty of the surrounding landscape.

In line with Padma Resort Ubud’s dedication to the environment, the resort’s festive decorations are crafted entirely from recycled materials. This thoughtful approach ensures that the holiday ambience blends seamlessly with the natural splendour of Payangan, creating a mesmerising visual experience that honours the earth. The theme and décor come together to celebrate the festive season in a way that respects and enhances the breathtaking tropical highland setting.

For festive dining experiences, guests can enjoy a specially curated Christmas Eve Set Menu Dinner at The Puhu Restaurant, featuring dishes such as King Prawn and Bali Mango Salad, Kombu Scented Consommé, and Char-Grilled Black Angus Beef Short Rib. The Christmas Buffet Dinner will include traditional holiday favourites like Christmas Pork Ham Roast with Cinnamon Maple Glaze, alongside Beef Wellington with Mushroom Gravy.

As the year draws to a close, the New Year’s Eve celebrations promise an indulgent culinary experience. The Puhu Restaurant will feature a Semi-Buffet Menu, offering delights like Prawn Laksa served in a coconut shell, a children’s buffet, and a hot stone grill with custom steak selections. Meanwhile, The Pool Café & Bar will present a lavish New Year’s Eve Buffet, including a Charcuterie and Cheese Fondue, Sea Salt-Baked Tasmanian Salmon with Pernod-Flamed Lemons, Dill, and Fennel, traditional Babi Guling—Balinese roasted pig with cassava leaf and herb stuffing—and Wood-Roasted U.S. Prime Beef OP Ribs.

Tuesday, 24th of December 2024

Enchanted Noel

A 4-course set menu featuring live acoustic entertainment.

The Puhu Restaurant, 6:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Rp750,000+ per person

Wednesday, 25th of December 2024

Christmas Feast

A delightful buffet dinner accompanied by a live saxophone performance.

The Puhu Restaurant, 6:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Rp650,000+ per person

Tuesday, 31st of December 2024

Highland Jubilee

Celebrate the arrival of 2025 with a semi-buffet dinner featuring live acoustic music and a captivating magic show.

The Puhu Restaurant, 6:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Rp1,450,000+ per person

Twilight Celebration

An international buffet dinner featuring a live band, dance performances, a fire dance show, and DJ sets.

The Pool Café & Bar, 6:30 PM – 9:30 PM

Rp1,650,000+ per person

2025 Countdown

Celebrate the New Year with live band performances, DJ sets, and a dazzling fireworks display.

Infinity Pool, 10 PM – 12:30 AM

Celebrate the festive season with Padma Resort Ubud, where culinary delights, sustainable décor, and the serene beauty of Payangan come together to create unforgettable holiday memories.

For more information and reservations, please get in touch with dining.ubud@padmahotels.com or WhatsApp at +62 812-3858-5924.

Padma Resort Ubud