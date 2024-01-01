Standing at the helm of Morin Resort, located on the enchanting landscapes of Lembongan, is Oria Jamar de Bolsée.

Oria’s trajectory in the realm of nature conservation spans across diverse terrains — from the Siberian border of Mongolia to the Arctic. However, the heart of her story lies in the enduring love affair between her and the island of Lembongan, where childhood vacations with her parents sowed the seeds of a lifelong bond. Rooted in her scientific expertise, Oria’s commitment extends beyond exploration, encompassing the creation of Morin Resort Lembongan. More than a boutique hotel, it’s a manifestation of her dedication to sustainability, community-based conservation, and harmonious coexistence with nature. Join Indonesia Expat as we unravel Oria’s tale, where her passions converge with the breathtaking beauty of Lembongan.

So Oria, what inspired you to begin your journey in conservation sciences?

As a kid, I was already fascinated by nature, from the worlds of tiny insects and the nomadic lives of huge whales. I spent my first year in Rwanda, in the Akagera National Park. My mom was writing her PhD there, and we were surrounded by lots of animals. I still have notes of observations that I have written as a kid about different species. I think I was a scientist long before even knowing what it meant to be one. Then much later, when I started learning about the challenges and some of the changes that are happening on our planet–especially regarding the natural world–it became very obvious that it’s something that I wanted to have tools for; to be able to be part of the solutions and just be involved, really. So, I decided to study it.

Currently residing in Lembongan, what aspects of the island personally appeal to you?

For me, the proximity of the ocean is pure luxury. I didn’t really make a conscious decision to come live here, it simply became very obvious that this was one of the places where I felt most like myself, and the island kept calling me back like a magnet. As a kid, we would come here on vacation once a year for about a month. And every year, I would beg my parents to leave me here for a year. “Next year, you pick me up because you’re coming back anyway!” They never did but when I was old enough, I started coming on my own and later decided to stay to bring Morin back to life.

But most importantly a place is magical because of the beauty of its people. And Morin holds some of the sweetest souls I have ever met. It is a family, a chosen family. That’s what I love the most, just being in this gorgeous space that we are constantly creating as a team and welcoming guests from all over the world.

From your perspective, what campaign method do you consider to be the most effective?

I wish there were an easy answer to this. But if there were, we would hopefully be putting it in place and there would be more effective and faster changes taking place now. When I was doing my master’s in conservation sciences, I had that very question going in circles in my head. I felt so overwhelmed with all the issues that we were looking at and all the aspects that had to be tackled, it was too much. I had several conversations with professors and asked, “What should I do that will have the biggest impact?”.

I had a wonderful professor who once told me to look at my own watershed and then act within it. In a way, I feel like that’s what I’m doing with Morin and hopefully having some ripple effects on the island of Lembongan. We recently created a fund to support and invest in the future of the natural world around us, the Morin Conservation Fund. So to answer your question I would highlight the idea of focusing on your watershed. That is what I feel is the most impactful and tangible, to look at my own community and identify how I can be of service. For others, it might look different. But for me right now, this is what it looks like.

Co-founded by your parents three decades ago, can you share your insights on growing up alongside the establishment of Morin Resort Lembongan?

Our Bali connection started in the 70s when my parents moved to Bali and lived here for eight years. This was before my time of course. Then they started coming back for vacations in the 90s, with me as a small child. They reconnected with their long-time friend Made and his family. But Bali had already changed a lot and was getting crowded with tourists and new constructions. Thus, Made took us to the small island of Lembongan saying, “I think you might like it because it has the energy that Bali used to have.” That’s how this place became the base for our Indonesian adventures. Back then Morin was one of very few options on the island. It was a couple of simple and minimalistic bungalows for us to dry and get some supplies between two ocean adventures. At the time, the island itself was very different too. Inhabitants were relying on seaweed and the few visitors were surfers who were renting tiny bungalows on the main beach for about US$1 a night.

Fast forward a few years and Lembongan started to change, attracting more people who would come for surfing, diving, snorkelling, or exploring. Hotels and homestays started growing like mushrooms. The scene of tourism had changed to the point that we considered our options: leaving or starting from scratch. We decided on the latter. Two families, one of Balinese sailors, and the other of Belgian conservation scientists, embarked on the second part of their journey together. In 2019 we put the original Morin down. The plan was to reopen in 2020 but the world decided otherwise. We opened the restaurant in November 2022 and our very first room in January 2023.

In a way I’m recreating what Morin was to us when I was growing up: a home away from home, a hospitality style that feels like being welcomed by family, and a playground for freedom that invites connection to be created and recreated; a connection to yourself, to others and the nature around us.

What attributes make Morin Resort Lembongan an ideal destination for couples seeking a getaway?

Morin is located on the more peaceful side of the island and yet within walking and biking distance of all the exciting spots. Couples love having their little private cocoon at Morin and our team organising their adventures. Like a sunset cruise on our private boat, perfect for a surprise proposal on the ocean.

We certainly have honeymooners and couples, but beyond a couple’s getaway, we also have all sorts of travellers, like families with kids, solo adventurers, and friends travelling together. What seems to be connecting our guests is a common love for adventure and nature. The island attracts the type of people who are into diving, free diving, surfing, and adventuring. Morin itself attracts people who love the authentic tropical feel of our wooden rooms, the minimalism of our design, and the genuine attitude of our team.

From your extensive background in conservation science, what new aspects do you hope to bring to Morin Resort Lembongan?

We have the incredible chance to have a manta ray population nearby. We take our guests on extraordinary ocean adventures, snorkelling, and swimming with manta rays on our private boat. Elevating the experience, we have introduced a marine biologist on board and a vibrant brunch prepared by our restaurant, The Playful Table.

Having a biologist onboard is so important for me. It not only enhances our understanding of the incredible species encountered during the trip but also provides insights into local conservation challenges and initiatives. More importantly, it reinforces the importance of respectful behaviour in the water. Regrettably, too often wildlife is perceived as entertainment. Here we see people chasing manta rays, wanting to get the best picture, and unintentionally damaging coral with their fins. Raising awareness before the trip significantly reduces these negative impacts.

In addition, we are delighted to host Manta-Ray talks by the Marine Megafauna Foundation. While these talks are usually given in English in some dive shops on the island, we started hosting them in Indonesian. I firmly believe the best guardians of this island are its locals, who may not always be aware of the potential consequences of uninformed behaviour. By facilitating these conversations in Indonesian, we aim to engage with local captains who are regularly leading trips, fostering a deeper understanding of responsible practices, which will benefit everyone involved.

Ringing in the new year, what’s next for you in 2024?

Building up on the Manta trips that we were just discussing, I would love to create more adventures that have conservation aspects integrated into them, for our guests to learn about local challenges and solutions.

Furthermore, we have three new rooms that we are opening this month, including a gorgeous villa with a private pool. We are also hosting our first retreat this February, which is very exciting. Even though it was not part of our original vision, it is becoming obvious that people are interested in hosting their exclusive retreat here, or organising their intimate wedding ceremony–we have three planned for this year. These groups are booking out the whole property for their family holiday.

Specifically, for retreats, we keep on meeting people who want to host their original concept at Morin, combining ocean adventures, freediving, yoga, Balinese cooking, dancing, writing, breathwork, and countless other ideas. There are so many ways to play around with everything that we can help organise and that’s one of the things I’m most excited about for this year.

Somehow this place is inviting people to come together; learning, growing, and supporting each other.

How can our readers get in touch with you?

You can get in touch with me via my email address [email protected] .