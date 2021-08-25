Face-to-face School in Jakarta Starts 30th  August

The DKI Jakarta Provincial Government is planning to open schools to conduct limited face-to-face learning (PTM) on Monday 30th August.

Public Relations for the DKI Jakarta Education Agency, Taga Radja Gah, said that limited face-to-face learning would be conducted in schools that had previously held trials a few months ago.

According to Taga, around 610 schools will carry out limited face-to-face learning, across elementary and vocational school levels.

“There were three waves of trials, 85 schools in April, 138 schools in June, 372 schools in early August. Additionally, 15 madrasah schools were declared to have passed the training and assessment. So a total of 610 schools,” he broke down.

Taga said the system that will be applied in face-to-face learning is not much different from what hundreds of schools have previously done.

“It’s still the same pattern. So alternately, there will be teaching on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Tuesday and Thursday are to spray disinfectants. The maximum capacity is 50 percent and the maximum learning time is until 12 o’clock,” he said.

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has extended PPKM until 30th August in Java and Bali. In this implementation, the government lowered the assessment level in the Greater Jakarta, Bandung, and Greater Surabaya areas to level 3, which were previously level 4.