Health Minister to Make Regulation for Rapid Antigen Early COVID Screening

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin will issue a Minister of Health Regulation (Permenkes) regulating the mutual cooperation vaccine (gotong royong vaksin).

The announcement will also regulate rapid antigen testing for the initial screening of the COVID-19 test.

“Because we know that in terms of cost, the rapid antigen is lower than PCR, it can be used as an initial screening,” said Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Airlangga Hartarto.

Furthermore, Airlangga said that President Jokowi has also given a reminder of the importance of adhering to health protocols. Jokowi, he said, also asked for standardisation of masks in Indonesia.

“The President has asked for a standard. This means that masks used by the community should meet health standards,” he added.

