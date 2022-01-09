Must Try Indonesian Food – Martabak

Indonesian cuisine is known for its exotic flavours.

From snacks, appetizers, mains, desserts to drinks, Indonesia Expat invites you to try out some of the must-try local foods. In this culinary episode of Welcome to Indonesia: The Series, we’re digging into martabak.

Indonesia Expat invites you to discover this wonderful, enchanting country we all come to love with our weekly digital series, only available on YouTube. We have exciting escapades coming up, covering culinary, lifestyle, community, leisure, guidelines and tips. Don’t miss out by subscribing to our channel here.

Indonesia Expat is a media by PT. Koleksi Klasik Indonesia since 2009, formerly known as Jakarta Expat and Bali Expat. We could proudly say as the first and largest, free expatriate readership in Indonesia.

Reach out to us for more details, collaborations, and business enquiries via:

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://indonesiaexpat.id