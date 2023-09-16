The St. Regis Bali Resort Celebrates 15 Exquisite Years as the House of Celebration in Bali

The St. Regis Bali Resort proudly marks 15 Exquisite Years of unparalleled and exemplary service to its discerning guests.

Since opening on 15 September 2008, The St. Regis Bali Resort has been recognised with numerous noteworthy awards and accolades for its world of exquisite living.

In the House of Celebration, everyday living is celebrated with time-honoured rituals inspired by the tirelessly inventive mind of the St. Regis’ founding father, John Jacob Astor IV, and his mother, Lady Caroline Astor, who ruled over New York society in the Gilded Age. At their mansion on Fifth Avenue, they hosted many lavish receptions, private teas, and midnight suppers, creating America’s first high-society register.

The St. Regis Bali Resort brings this legacy to life, crafting pleasure for its guests at every moment throughout the day. As exquisite as its surroundings, your day can start by savouring the best breakfast on the island, accompanied by the St. Regis’ signature cocktail, the Bloody Mary, while on the weekends, lavish brunches await. To elevate your day, cherish the tradition of The St. Regis Afternoon Tea, which was introduced by Mrs. Astor at social gatherings with luminaries in her home in the late 19th century. As the sun sets below the horizon, witness the Evening Ritual that marks the transition from day to evening, including the sparkling St. Regis Ritual Champagne Sabrage, and an authentic Balinese Fire Dance Ritual on the resort’s grand staircase.

Countless cherished memories have been made at Bali’s Finest Address, where exquisite rituals enhance iconic celebrations. From extravagant yet intimate weddings to prestigious events, family traditions, and tranquil getaways, St. Regis Hosts promises to make the everyday exquisite.

This autumn season, The St. Regis’ Celebration of Culture is set to unfold. The resort extends an invitation to join the House of Celebration and experience curated offerings that commemorate this milestone throughout the month of September.

An Exclusive Evening with Two Michelin-Starred Chef Christoph Rainer

Kayuputi Restaurant, 15th-16th September 2023, 7.00 PM

Step into a world of culinary artistry as two Michelin-starred Chef Christoph Rainer from Luce D’Oro, Germany, takes centre stage at Kayuputi Restaurant. Renowned for his creativity and mastery of flavours, he has been recognised as one of Germany’s Top 100 Chefs in 2022. Prepare to be enchanted at the House of Celebration as you embark on a gastronomic journey in celebration of The St. Regis Bali Resort’s 15 Exquisite Years.

This exclusive evening price is at:

Rp1,850,000 net per person

6-course degustation menu

An Exquisite Mixology Affair by The Clumsies

The St. Regis Bar, 17th September 2023, 8.00 PM

Elevating the Art of Celebration, The St. Regis Bar hosts the mixologists ranked 19th in the World’s 50 Best Bar Awards, commemorating 15 Exquisite Years of timeless elegance. The Clumsies have established an international reputation for redefining conventional cocktail mixology. Indulge in the The Macallan Flight meticulously crafted by The Clumsies’ head bartender, Nick Sourmpatis, and raise a glass to the legacy of the House of Celebration.

Refinement and Distinction: The Macallan Experience

The St. Regis Bar, September 2023

Delight in innovative New York-inspired cocktail infused with local flair, crafted exclusively at Bali’s Finest Address. Featuring The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old, discover a complex sensorial journey and exceptional craftsmanship that define The Macallan, as you savour each sip of our meticulously concocted libation.

The Macallan Double Cask Flight price is Rp2,300,000 per person

St. Regis Afternoon Tea with Pithecanthropus

The St. Regis Bar, 14th September-30th November 2023, 3.00-5.00 PM

Born of a distinctive legacy and established at The St. Regis New York, afternoon tea was a joyful occasion to host gatherings as a prelude to Mrs. Caroline Astor’s grand galas.

Join in the tradition as the award-winning pastry team, led by pastry chef Vincent Stopin, presents a delightful and elaborate Afternoon Tea tier featuring homemade sweet and savoury delicacies showcasing delicate Batik patterns from Pithecanthropus.

Emerging from the fusion of Indonesian cultural elements, Pithecanthropus’ works embody everyday artistry, drawing inspiration from objects from the past, translating time-honoured wisdom, and combining this with a modern perspective.

The St. Regis Afternoon Tea price starts from:

Rp350,000 net per person

Rp175,000 net per child (3-12 years old)

Packing in Style

La Boutique, 16th September 2023, 3:00-5:00 PM

Hosted by The St. Regis Butler, this packing masterclass will be exclusively featured during the Quintessential Afternoon Tea. Delve into the world of sophisticated packing techniques as the St. Regis Butler Service unravels the secrets to handling delicate fabrics and preserving the beauty of your garments while optimising luggage space. While guests savour homemade sweet and savoury delicacies, guests will be transported by Indonesian cultural elements with an interactive encounter with Mr. Boby, Pithecanthropus’s Archiver.

15 Special Selections of The Original Bali Brunch

Boneka, Sundays in September 2023

Experience and indulge in a meticulously curated collection of 15 special selections that showcase an array of distinctive dishes to elevate your Sunday celebrations.

This Sunday brunch price is at:

Rp750,000 net per person

Bright Encounter

Private event at The St. Regis Bali Resort

Continuing the Celebration of Culture, guests at The St. Regis Bali Resort are invited to the Bright Encounter, an enchanting private session with notable visionaries. Join the visionary Shirley Tan, CEO of Rajawali Property Group in an evening of pure sophistication and opulence on 29th September 2023 and complete the night at The St. Regis Bali Resort’s 15 years of excellence anniversary with the esteemed jewellery virtuoso, Rinaldy Yunardi.

Join The St. Regis Bali Resort in commemorating 15 Exquisite Years of Excellence and creating lasting memories at the House of Celebration, where St. Regis Hosts will continue to provide you with unparalleled experiences for years to come.

