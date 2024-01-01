Indonesia’s Top Universities for Expats

Are you an expat in Indonesia looking to pursue a university degree? Here are some top choices for you to consider.

More expatriates and foreigners across the globe may start considering Indonesia as their next pit stop for both experiencing a new adventure and pursuing a university degree. Even though most of the higher education institutions in the country are still more oriented towards the local curricula and sensibilities, several of them have managed to stand out as they also welcome students of different cultures and nationalities with both exciting opportunities and much helpful support.

The universities, as curated by Indonesia Expat, are presented below and in alphabetical order.

BINUS University

Originating from a short-term course named Modern Computer Course back in the year 1974, BINUS University — ‘BINUS’ stands for ‘Bina Nusantara’ — later transformed and expanded to a global-oriented institution that is today. BINUS University has recently attracted wider attention from foreign students and young expatriates in Jakarta thanks to its Global Class initiative, in which 90 percent of its learning activities are conducted in English. Currently, BINUS Global Class is available for students who are pursuing their Bachelor’s degree in computer science, international business management, or international relations. On top of its various initiatives, BINUS University comprises seven different campuses across the Jakarta Province and the Java mainland, with the main one located in Kemanggisan, West Jakarta.

Address: Jl. Kemanggisan Ilir III No. 45, West Jakarta 11480 (Main Campus)

Website: https://binus.ac.id

Instagram: @binusuniversityofficial

i3L School of Business

Located in East Jakarta’s Pulomas neighbourhood, the private higher education institution focuses on the fields of business, entrepreneurship and management in an international scope. i3L School of Business — ‘i3L’ stands for ‘Indonesia International Institute for Life-Sciences’ — offers various undergraduate programmes in business and entrepreneurship in life sciences, international business management, international professional accounting, and professional digital marketing. On top of the undergraduate programmes, i3L School of Business also offers a Master’s degree programme in management for life-sciences business. As one of the favourite campuses among the city’s expatriates, i3L School of Business often collaborates with universities around the world in the form of double degree and/or student exchange programmes.

Address: Jl. Pulomas Barat Kav 88, East Jakarta 13210

Website: https://isb.ac.id/about-us-i3l-school-of-business

Instagram: @i3l_official

Lampung University (UNILA)

The Lampung-based public university has been at the forefront since the year 2023 when it welcomed Palestinian students to enroll at the university with in-house financial aid. Lampung University continued its campaign for equal opportunity for both local and foreign academia in the following year as the institution is currently aiming to develop a scholarship program that, in partnership with the Ministry of Education of Culture’s Directorate General of Higher Education, specifically caters to applicants who hail from developing and third-world countries. Lampung University provides undergraduate and Master’s degree programmes in various fields, namely business and economics, law, education, agriculture, and traditional arts.

Address: Jalan Prof. Dr Jl. Prof. Dr. Ir. Sumantri Brojonegoro No.1, Bandar Lampung, Lampung 35141

Website: https://www.unila.ac.id

Instagram: @official_unila

LSPR Communication & Business Institute

Opening its doors to aspiring academia since the year 1992, LSPR Communication & Business Institute — ‘LSPR’ stands for ‘London School of Public Relations’ — was founded by Yayasan Pesona Pribadi Sejahtera and, as of the year 2024, consists of three campuses: Jakarta, Bekasi and Bali. LSPR Communication & Business Institute is often the one to consider among young expatriates and aspiring foreign exchange students due to various factors — to name a few, the university’s English language-oriented curricula, international accreditations by various global establishments such as British Accreditation Council and Global Alliance, and an international programme that also offers dual degree and workshops.

Address: Jl. K.H Mas Mansyur, Kav. 35, Central Jakarta 10220 (Jakarta Campus)

Website: https://www.lspr.ac.id

Instagram: @lsprofficial

Monash University Indonesia

The Indonesian branch of Australia’s Monash University has recently opened its doors to student applications in April 2022. Notwithstanding its status as a new university, Monash University Indonesia has made waves thanks to how it adopts the same curricula, exam standards and educational methods as its original counterpart. As of today, Monash University Indonesia only offers Doctorate and Master’s degree programmes in the fields of public policy and management, business innovation, data science, urban design, cybersecurity, and public health. In addition, to support its students’ success, the campus also provides learning and language workshops. Monash University Indonesia is situated in BSD City, Tangerang.

Address: Green Office 9 Building, Jl. BSD Green Office Park, Sampora, Cisauk, Tangerang Regency, Banten 15345

Website: https://www.monash.edu/indonesia

Instagram: @monashuni_indonesia

Multimedia Nusantara University (UMN)

Founded by Kompas Gramedia Group and located in Tangerang City’s Gading Serpong neighbourhood, Multimedia Nusantara University is ideal for young expatriates who wish to pursue their degree in a sophisticated environment, yet far from the hustles and bustles of Jakarta. Moreover, Multimedia Nusantara University prides itself as the leading educational institution for minorities and the visually impaired as it offers various facilities for students of different physical and social necessities. Multimedia Nusantara University is also known for various expat-friendly initiatives to help foreign students further familiarise themselves with Indonesian culture. The campus mainly focuses on the educational fields of arts, business, communication, and engineering.

Address: Jl. Scientia Boulevard, Gading Serpong, Kel. Curug Sangereng, Kec. Kelapa Dua, Kab. Tangerang, Banten 15810, Indonesia

Website: https://www.umn.ac.id

Instagram: @universitasmultimedianusantara

Sepuluh Nopember Institute of Technology (ITS)

Known as one of the most expat-populated public universities in Indonesia, Sepuluh Nopember Institute of Technology excels thanks to its borderless policy that has welcomed students of various country origins like Malaysia, France, Denmark, Germany, India, Japan, and Finland. The reputation of Sepuluh Nopember Institute of Technology has also been consistently exalted in the global community due to its partnerships with noted overseas universities such as Wismar University of Applied Sciences (Germany) and Okayama University (Japan). To support foreign students, the university has also launched various, popular programmes such as Global Kampong to build understanding and respect between different cultures, languages and nationalities within the learning environment. Sepuluh Nopember Institute of Technology consists of three campuses; all of which are located in Surabaya, East Java.

Address: Jl. Raya ITS, Sukolilo, Surabaya 60111 (Main Campus)

Website: https://www.its.ac.id

Instagram: @its_campus

Swiss German University (SGU)

Established in the year 2000 as a joint effort between private investors from Germany and Indonesia, Swiss German University is currently settled in Alam Sutera’s The Prominence Tower, Tangerang City. True to its name, Swiss German University provides plenty of opportunities for its undergraduate students to obtain a dual degree from various universities in Germany and Switzerland. In total, Swiss German University has, thus far, established partnerships with 26 universities and 250 companies spread around Europe that, subsequently, put the institution among the most successful universities in the country with European connections. Undergraduate and Master’s candidates of European descent might find Swiss German University and its global-minded curricula attractive enough as their next academic destination in Indonesia.

Address: The Prominence Tower Alam Sutera, Jl. Jalur Sutera Barat. No. 15, RT.003/RW.006, Panunggangan Tim., Kec. Pinang, Kota Tangerang, Banten 15143

Website: https://sgu.ac.id

Instagram: @swissgermanuniv

Udayana University (UNUD)

Wishing to better yourself in the Island of Gods? Udayana University might be the school for you to consider. Conceived in the year 1962, Udayana University is now heralded as the oldest and one of the best universities in Bali, with some of the most notable alumni including Indonesian artist Ayu Laksmi, journalist Oka Rusmini, Bali-based poet Tan Lioe Ie, and the sixth Prime Minister of Timor Leste, Rui Maria de Araújo. Some of the initiatives that the university provides to assist foreign students and academia are the Indonesian Language for Foreign Speakers (BIPA) programme and the Bali International Programme on Asian Studies (BIPAS), in which the students could immerse themselves in the history and anthropology of the Balinese culture. As of today, Udayana University is spread across three different campuses: Nias, Sudirman and Jimbaran (the latter serves as the Main Campus).

Address: Jl. Raya Kampus UNUD, Bukit Jimbaran, Kuta Selatan, Badung, Bali 80361 (Main Campus)

Website: https://www.unud.ac.id

Instagram: @univ.udayana

University of Indonesia (UI)

Being one of the oldest (and most prominent) public universities in Indonesia, the University of Indonesia is also reputable as one of the ‘friendliest’ universities among foreign students and expatriates due to the campus branch of the AIESEC organisation. Largely comprising local students, The AIESEC members of the University of Indonesia would often be assigned by their respective faculties to be the ‘cultural buddies’ for foreign exchange students or expatriates who are currently enrolling on the campus. Similar to Udayana University, UI’s International Language Institution (LBI UI) frequently launches an initiative called Indonesian Language for Foreign Speakers (BIPA) programme in which the attendees could learn the Indonesian language and the cultural fabric of the country. BIPA also offers a tutorial programme and a language proficiency exam to measure non-native speakers’ Indonesian language skills. The University of Indonesia consists of two campuses, with the main one situated in Depok City, West Java.