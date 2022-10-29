PassGo Digital Airport Hotel Opens in Bali’s Ngurah Rai Airport

Anticipating the challenges of digital economic transformation, as well as encouraging innovation and digitisation, PassGO Digital Airport Hotel is now present at Ngurah Rai International Airport, Bali and is the first capsule hotel located inside the airport.

“Advances in digital technology allow young people to work from anywhere. They travel more often than ever before to seek new experiences. Located in the International Arrivals Area of Ngurah Rai Airport and equipped with high-speed Wi-Fi facilities, PassGo Bali will be the right choice for travellers to wait for their next flight. Passgo Bali provides a choice of transit rates, starting from six hours, nine hours, and for one night stay, making it more flexible for guests,” explained Richard Josano, the Director of PassGO-Digital Airport Hotel.

PassGO Bali is under the auspices of a subsidiary of PT Angkasa Pura I, namely PT Angkasa Pura Hotel (APH) in collaboration with PT Krisna Graha Primatama (KGP); where KGP is one of the first capsule hotel operators in Indonesia that integrates convenience and flexibility in many hubs in Indonesia and supports local communities and the tourism industry by being a facility for guests in Indonesia’s busiest transportation hub.

Capsule hotel is a unique hotel that was first developed in Japan by providing a large number of small rooms called capsules. PassGo Bali provides comfortable standard facilities and appealing designs with relatively cheap rates so that it becomes a choice of affordable lodging for travellers without having to leave the airport.

Offering 132 modern futuristic capsules covered in wood with a warm Balinese feel, the facilities provided include access cards, cable TV, high-quality mattresses and pillows, blankets, two USB charging ports, ambience lights, futuristic mirrors, reading lamps, headphones, and more. Guests also get private lockers and shared bathrooms equipped with hot and cold water to freshen up.

Other public facilities include a co-working area with high-speed Wi-Fi, and CCTV, as well as a lobby with a living room. For culinary and retail needs, guests can visit the tenant area located on the third floor, providing a wide selection of menus and products managed by PT Angkasa Pura I DPS Airport.