Mass Collision Occured in Tabanan

A series of collisions has occurred in Baturiti District, Tabanan Regency, during the Kuningan Day celebration on Saturday 18th June 2022.

The incident occurred due to the loss of control of a bus due to a failed brake. As a result of the fatal accident, a 30-year-old local resident of Baturiti died on the spot and eight others were injured.

The incident occurred around 12:30pm local Bali time. The bus that was driving from Singaraja to Denpasar suddenly swerved and then hit an Avanza car that was coming from the opposite direction. The bus kept going, eventually hitting several cars parked on the shoulder of the road including a motorbike.

The bus was carrying a group of 45 passengers from Surabaya who were teachers and students from junior high schools in Surabaya who are carrying out a study tour in Bali.

sebuah bus terpantau mengalami kecelakaan di Baturiti, Tabanan, Bali

infonya mengalami rem blong pic.twitter.com/WaXxS8SX7d — noped (@noped) June 18, 2022

According to the Tabanan Police Chief, Police Grand Commissioner Adjutant Ranefli Dian Candra, dozens of students and their teachers have been evacuated to their accommodation in Denpasar, Bali. All the passengers are reported to be safe, with only trauma due to the accident they experienced.

“Many of the passengers were traumatised, so we can’t ask a lot of questions, only the teacher can be asked earlier,” he said.

At the time of publishing, it is known that the bus hit a total of ten vehicles; seven cars and three motorcycles. However, the total loss caused by the accident has yet to be ascertained because the police are still conducting further investigations.