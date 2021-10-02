Self-Quarantine and Repatriation Packages at Sheraton Grand Jakarta Gandaria City Hotel

Self-Quarantine and Repatriation Packages.

Sheraton Grand Jakarta Gandaria City Hotel offers all-inclusive seven-night repatriation stay in five-star comfort with full-board delectable dining options, sanitised airport transfer, laundry services, health screening tests, high-speed internet access, and more.

Featuring elegantly appointed rooms and CHSE (Cleanliness, Health, Safety and Environmental Sustainability) certified by the Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry, the hotel provides a safe and hygienic environment for a seven-night mandatory quarantine for international travellers arriving in a five-star setting. Exclusively designed for Marriott Bonvoy members, this seven-night quarantine stay is eligible to earn Marriott Bonvoy points.

The room types and their prices are as follows:

• Deluxe Room for Rp14.2 million nett per room per seven nights.

• Grand Deluxe Room for Rp16.2 million nett per room per seven nights.

• Executive Suite for Rp20.2 million nett per room per seven nights.

Each package includes:

• Daily in-room breakfast, lunch, and dinner

• Mandatory two times PCR test

• Complimentary five pieces of laundry per day per room

• Complimentary one-way airport pick-up service

• 20 percent discount for food and beverage orders and additional laundry services

• Complimentary high-speed internet access and WiFi access

An additional person staying in the same room will be charged at Rp5.7 million nett per person for a seven-night stay with similar inclusions.

Contacts for more information and reservation are listed below:

+6221 8063 0888 or [email protected]

Dennis | +62811 8073 202 | [email protected]

Albert | +62813 1413 2165 | [email protected]

Online reservation or visit the website