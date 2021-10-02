Saturday, 2 October 2021

Self-Quarantine and Repatriation Packages at Sheraton Grand Jakarta Gandaria City Hotel

repatriation packages
Sheraton Grand Jakarta Gandaria City Hotel offers all-inclusive seven-night repatriation stay in five-star comfort with full-board delectable dining options, sanitised airport transfer, laundry services, health screening tests, high-speed internet access, and more.

Featuring elegantly appointed rooms and CHSE (Cleanliness, Health, Safety and Environmental Sustainability) certified by the Tourism and Creative Economy Ministry, the hotel provides a safe and hygienic environment for a seven-night mandatory quarantine for international travellers arriving in a five-star setting. Exclusively designed for Marriott Bonvoy members, this seven-night quarantine stay is eligible to earn Marriott Bonvoy points.

The room types and their prices are as follows:

Deluxe Room for Rp14.2 million nett per room per seven nights.
Grand Deluxe Room for Rp16.2 million nett per room per seven nights.
Executive Suite for Rp20.2 million nett per room per seven nights.

Each package includes:

• Daily in-room breakfast, lunch, and dinner
• Mandatory two times PCR test
• Complimentary five pieces of laundry per day per room
• Complimentary one-way airport pick-up service
• 20 percent discount for food and beverage orders and additional laundry services
• Complimentary high-speed internet access and WiFi access

An additional person staying in the same room will be charged at Rp5.7 million nett per person for a seven-night stay with similar inclusions.

Contacts for more information and reservation are listed below:
+6221 8063 0888 or [email protected]
Dennis | +62811 8073 202 | [email protected]
Albert | +62813 1413 2165 | [email protected]

Online reservation or visit the website

