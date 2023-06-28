Harper Banjarmasin Opens Doors to Guests

The new hotel offers a perfect blend of comfort and convenience in South Kalimantan.

Nestled in the heart of Banjarmasin, South Kalimantan, Harper Banjarmasin is set to open its doors to both business and leisure travellers on 22nd June 2023. With its prime location at Jl. S. Parman no. 175, the hotel offers easy access to the vibrant city, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a comfortable and convenient stay.

Superb Accommodation Options

Harper Banjarmasin boasts 90 well-appointed rooms across four different types: Superior, Deluxe, Junior Suite, and Suite. Whether you are a solo traveller or visiting with your family, there is a room perfectly suited to your needs.

Each room is thoughtfully designed to provide the utmost comfort and relaxation. Inside, you will find a range of convenient amenities, including coffee and tea-making facilities, a hairdryer, LED TV, Wi-Fi, a writing desk, non-smoking rooms, and a safe deposit box. These thoughtful touches ensure that your stay at Harper Banjarmasin is nothing short of exceptional.

Modern Facilities for a Pleasurable Stay

Harper Banjarmasin features a range of modern facilities designed to enhance your stay. The hotel spans seven floors, offering breathtaking views of the cityscape. Whether you are a fitness enthusiast or in need of some pampering, the hotel has you covered. Stay active at the gym, or unwind and rejuvenate at the spa, where skilled therapists provide a variety of soothing treatments.

Rustik Bistro and Bar is the perfect spot to indulge in delectable cuisine and refreshing beverages. Experience a culinary journey with an array of international and local dishes, prepared with the finest ingredients. Whether you are craving a hearty meal or a light snack, Rustik Bistro and Bar caters to every palate.

Strategic Location

Harper Banjarmasin’s strategic location allows guests to explore the city’s vibrant attractions easily. Immerse yourself in the rich culture and heritage of Banjarmasin by visiting nearby landmarks such as the iconic Sabilal Muhtadin Mosque, the Banua Traffic Education Park, the Menara Pandang Siring, the Bekantan Statue, and the Martapura Precious Stone Market. These attractions offer a glimpse into the local history, traditions, and natural beauty of the region, ensuring an enriching experience for every guest.

Perfect for Business Functions

For business travellers, Harper Banjarmasin is an excellent choice for hosting various corporate events. With four versatile meeting rooms, the hotel is suitable for meetings, celebrations, and social events.

Ramania – With a size of 645 square feet (60 square metres), it provides ample space to accommodate various event setups. The round table setup can comfortably accommodate up to 20 participants, while the U-shape setup is perfect for collaborative discussions. For larger gatherings, the theatre-style setup can accommodate up to 40 attendees, while the classroom-style setup can accommodate up to 30 participants.

Kasturi and Rambai – With an expansive size of 828 square feet (77 square metres), it provides a spacious and comfortable environment for various types of events. The round table setup can accommodate up to 20 participants, making it ideal for intimate discussions or presentations. The U-shape setup offers a conducive space for collaborative meetings. For larger gatherings, the theatre-style setup can accommodate up to 45 attendees, while the classroom-style setup can accommodate up to 30 participants.

Kuini – Spanning an impressive 3,719 square feet (346 square metres), this spacious venue is perfect for hosting a wide range of events. The round table setup can comfortably accommodate up to 200 participants, while the U-shape setup provides an ideal environment for collaborative discussions. For larger-scale events, the theatre-style setup can accommodate up to 450 attendees, and the classroom-style setup can accommodate up to 280 participants.

State-of-the-art facilities, including modern audiovisual equipment and a dedicated team of professionals, ensure that your event runs smoothly and successfully. The hotel’s central location also allows for easy accessibility, further adding to its appeal as a business destination in Banjarmasin.

A Proud Addition to Archipelago International

Harper Banjarmasin marks the fifth property by Archipelago International in South Kalimantan, joining the esteemed ASTON Banua Banjarmasin Hotel & Convention Center, ASTON Tanjung City Hotel, favehotel Ahmad Yani, and favehotel Banjarbaru. This expansion signifies the company’s commitment to providing exceptional hospitality experiences throughout the region. Harper Banjarmasin also holds the distinction of being the tenth property under the Harper brand, a testament to the brand’s success and popularity among travellers.

“Harper Banjarmasin is a significant addition to our portfolio in South Kalimantan and a testament to our commitment to providing exceptional hospitality experiences. We are excited to welcome guests to this beautiful property and create memorable moments for both business and leisure travellers. With its prime location, modern facilities, and dedicated team, Harper Banjarmasin is poised to exceed expectations and contribute to the growth and success of the Harper brand,” says John Flood, President and CEO of Archipelago International.

Harper Banjarmasin is set to become a premier destination for both business and leisure travellers in Banjarmasin. With its comfortable rooms, modern facilities, convenient location, and proximity to popular attractions, the hotel offers a memorable and enjoyable stay for every guest. Whether you are visiting for business or leisure, Harper Banjarmasin promises an exceptional experience that combines comfort, convenience, and warm hospitality.

For more information, visit www.archipelagointernational.com and follow @archipelagointernational on Instagram.