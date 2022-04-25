Singapore to Relax Mass COVID-19 Restrictions Starting 26th April 

Singapore will ease mass COVID-19-related restrictions starting Tuesday 26th April 2022, as confirmed in an address by Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

“This change will bring us almost completely to a pre-COVID-19 state. I believe that everyone will remain socially responsible – wear a mask when indoors, self-isolate if you’re feeling unwell, and take care of each other, ” wrote the Prime Minister on his social media account on Saturday 23rd April, quoted by The Straits Times.

The Straits Times continues, Singapore’s Health Ministry announced that starting next Tuesday there would be no more restrictions on crowds or workplace capacity.

Furthermore, AFP reports that Singapore has revoked the mandatory COVID-19 PCR test for visitors who have completed two doses of vaccination, starting 26th April. With this revocation, Singapore no longer requires PCR tests which previously had to be carried out two days before departure to the country.

The Disease Outbreak Response System Condition Level (Dorscon) is also currently assessed as yellow, a lower indication than previously. This means that, along with easing restrictions, the Singaporean Government still requires the use of masks.

“While this represents our step back to normal, the pandemic is not over yet,” said an official statement from the Singapore Health Ministry.