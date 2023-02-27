Resorts World Cruises Adds Kaohsiung as New Destination and Homeport for Taiwanese Passengers

On 13th January, Resorts World Cruises announced Resorts World One will commence high seas cruises from Hong Kong, starting 10th March 2023.

With Taiwan lifting all travel restrictions on Hong Kong and Macao residents, Resorts World Cruises is pleased to add Kaohsiung as a destination. Beginning 2nd April 2023, the Resorts World One will sail from Hong Kong to Kaohsiung offering four-day/three-night cruises departing Sundays and three-day/two-night cruises departing Wednesdays. The three-day/two-night weekend high seas cruises departing Fridays will continue.

Besides the round-trip cruises, vacationers departing from Hong Kong on Sundays will have the flexibility to debark at Kaohsiung on Mondays to enjoy a four-day/three-night land stay in Taiwan; and re-embark on Thursdays to arrive in Hong Kong Friday, making this a memorable six-day/five-night holiday. Vacationers can make their own land accommodation arrangements in Taiwan or via travel agents.

Cruise fares from Hong Kong to Kaohsiung start from HK$1,299 onwards per guest (twin-sharing) with third and fourth guests paying HK$650 each for the three-day/two-night cruise. An “Early Bird” discount promotion of HK$300 is also now available for each twin-sharing guest with an additional HK$150 off for each third and fourth guest. The promotion is only valid for bookings made before the end of March 2023 for sailing dates in April and May 2023 (excluding sailings from 5th – 15th April 2023). Port charges will be HK$500 per guest per sailing with a daily service charge of HK$150 per guest (balcony category and below).

Kaohsiung will also become a double homeport for Resorts World One. Vacationers from Taiwan can embark on the ship in Kaohsiung from 4th April 2023 onwards, starting with a special three-day/two-night cruise to Hong Kong. Subsequently, Resorts World One will offer weekly round-trip cruises to Hong Kong that include the four-day/three-night cruise departing on Mondays and the five-day/four-night cruise departing on Thursdays.

Vacationers departing from Kaohsiung on Thursdays for the five-day/four-night cruise will also have the option to debark in Hong Kong on Fridays for a three-day/two-night land stay in Hong Kong. Vacationers will re-embark the ship on Sunday to arrive in Kaohsiung on Monday. Similarly, vacationers can also make their own weekend accommodation arrangements in Hong Kong or via travel agents. These cruises from Kaohsiung will support the “Hello Hong Kong” campaign by the Hong Kong government to increase the number of tourists.

Cruise fares from Kaohsiung to Hong Kong start from NT$6,900 onwards per guest (twin-sharing) with third and fourth guests paying NT$3,500 each for the four-day/three-night cruise. An “Early Bird” NT$1,000 discount promotion is also now available for each twin-sharing guest with an additional NT$500 off for each third and fourth guest. The promotion is only valid for bookings made before the end of March 2023 for sailing dates in April and May 2023 (excluding sailings on the 4th and 5th of April 2023). Port charges will be NT$2,000 per guest per sailing with a daily service charge of NT$600 per guest (balcony category and below).

“Resorts World Cruises pioneered the dual homeport ship model for Singapore and Kuala Lumpur (via Port Klang) with the Genting Dream, bringing increased tourists and economic benefits to both destinations,” said Tan Sri Lim Kok Thay, Executive Chairman of Resorts World Cruises. “Similarly, Hong Kong and Kaohsiung will both benefit from the increased number of passengers carried by Resorts World One and increased Fly-Cruise and Rail-Cruise passengers, who will have pre-and-post-cruise stays in either destination,” he added.

With a capacity of over 1,856 passengers, Resorts World One is set to contribute and open up a new stream of potential inbound tourists, reigniting the cruise sector and the various tourism industries in Taiwan and Hong Kong. With two sailings a week to Kaohsiung, there will be 78 calls in 2023, which is a substantial increase compared to approximately 20 cruise ship calls pre-COVID in 2019. And with three sailings a week from Hong Kong, Resorts World One will make 126 calls in 2023, which will be 60% of the calls that Hong Kong had pre-COVID in 2019.

The homeport deployment in Kaohsiung is timely as the Kaohsiung Cruise Terminal has developed an integrated shopping, dining and entertainment district that is being completed with a waterfront boardwalk, connecting it with the Maritime Cultural and Pop Music Center. A new futuristic cruise terminal is also being completed.

“We would like to thank the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, the Tourism Bureau, the Kaohsiung Government, the Port of Kaohsiung and the relevant authorities in Taiwan for extending their support towards Resorts World Cruises. The homeport deployment is a clear testament to our unwavering commitment to rejuvenating the cruise tourism sector in Taiwan and the region,” said Mr Michael Goh, President of Resorts World Cruises.

As “A Resort Cruising at Sea”, the 13-storey Resorts World One will further stimulate the travel trade as vacationers now have more holiday options that go beyond land and air travel. The cruise ship itself is the perfect holiday alternative as it also features 18 food and beverages venues, world-class facilities with best-in-class services and hospitality, including the signature “The Palace” – a luxury ship-within-a-ship exclusive enclave with 42 luxury suites and European style 24-hour butler services, private facilities and amenities.

All enhanced safety and precautionary measures on the Resorts World One are enforced and applied in accordance with prevailing local and international guidelines to safeguard vacationers, as well as to provide peace of mind.

Please email [email protected] for the Resorts World One Taiwan itineraries from 6th March 2023 onwards.