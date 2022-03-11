19 Foreign Airlines Landing in Bali Soon

There will be 19 foreign airlines scheduled to land in Bali soon, bringing international visitors now visa and quarantine restrictions have been relaxed.

“Of course, with the no-quarantine policy taking place, many tourists will come. Previously, there were three airlines, then increased to 11, but now there will be 19 airlines,” said Chairman of the Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association (PHRI) Badung, I Gusti Agung Rai Suryawijaya, on Thursday 10th March 2022.

He explained that if 19 planes from abroad carried 250 tourists, the number of tourist visits would also increase to 4,700 people visiting Bali. All of that is excluding the numbers of domestic tourists.

“All these airlines are from countries around the world such as Turkey, Qatar, and others,” he said.

Currently, the number of foreign tourists visiting is still in the hundreds.

“Gradually, it will definitely increase. We will also see the trend of cases, hopefully, the numbers will get better. So this is a breath of fresh air for Bali tourism,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bali’s I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport has again received additional international flights on the Singapore-Denpasar route. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines reactivated the route on Wednesday 9th March at 7:45pm local time, carrying 76 passengers from Singapore.

General Manager of PT Angkasa Pura I Ngurah Rai Airport Herry AY Sikado said his party was enthusiastic about welcoming the addition of this inaugural flight by giving a water salute upon arrival like the previous inaugural international flights.

“With the operation of the KLM Royal Dutch Airlines airline at Bali’s I Gusti Ngurah Rai Airport, we can convey that six international airlines have been served and are operating regularly. We continue to prepare the best service so that passengers can fly according to the health protocols set by the government,” said Sikado.

His team’s efforts in serving passengers include facilities for checking body temperature using thermal scans, 20 PCR testing booths, installing physical distancing signs, and other supporting facilities used by stakeholders on duty.