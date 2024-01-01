Celebrate the Vibrancy of Chinese New Year at Chāo Cháo

Chāo Cháo invites you to revel in the festivities of the Lunar New Year with an exclusive dining experience.

The event started from 24th January to 24th February 2024 with an exclusive set menu priced at Rp1,288,000++ per person for parties of two or more. Indulge in delights such as Golden Prosperity Salmon Yu Sheng, Wok-Fried Lobster, and Sichuan Tea-Smoked Duck.

Elevate your experience with our CNY cocktails, Enter The Dragon and Ōngláiii Spritz, priced at Rp188,000++. For those seeking tradition, explore ala carte offerings including Suān Cài Yú, Suckling Pork, and Steamed Glutinous Rice.

Experience the poetic allure of the All You Can Eat Yum Cha Dynasty Chinese New Year Special on the 10th & 11th February 2024, from 10 am to 3 pm. Featuring a curated menu of delights like Kumquat Mandarin, Preserved Sausage Lotus Rice, and Crystal Chive Dumplings, along with a welcome drink, for Rp688,000 Net per person.

Celebrate the spirit of the Year of the Dragon at Chāo Cháo, where tradition gracefully meets culinary excellence.

For reservations and inquiries, please contact: 0811 9628 001⁠