Celebrate Festive Season at Cháo Cháo Jakarta

Celebrate the magic of the holiday season at Chāo Cháo, where culinary artistry harmonises with the spirit of Christmas.

From December 15th to 26th, immerse yourself in a symphony of festive flavours with our specially curated culinary and cocktail specials, creating a memorable experience that perfectly captures the essence of the holiday season at Chāo Cháo.

In the spirit of festive jubilation with cherished family and friends, we are delighted to unveil four exquisite food specials. Ranging from the opulent Golden Dynasty Trio dim sum adorned with caviar to the indulgent Winter Truffle Lobster with silky stir-fried egg whites, each dish is a culinary masterpiece.

Delight in the succulence of our Glazed Rib Eye, perfectly complemented by a rich BBQ sauce, or savour the captivating Mandarin Chocolate Yule Log Delight to conclude your festive feast. These dishes can be savoured individually or harmoniously assembled into a three-course family-style menu, featuring two additional meticulously crafted side dishes, promising to elevate your festive dining experience into a refined and spirited affair.

Complementing this gastronomic journey are three specially crafted cocktail specials, inspired by the essence of Christmas. The Christmas Eve cocktail with rum, cinnamon, cherry, and salted caramel offers a rich indulgence, while Presents for All is concocted with gin, carrot, lemon, vanilla, and tonic, presenting a refreshing, zesty delight. Concluding the trio, Shèngdàn Gē with vodka, pineapple, grenadine, and cream offers a creamy, fruity sweetness.

Adorned with seasonal decorations, Chāo Cháo also extends a warm invitation to guests from 10 AM to 3 PM for the Yum Cha Dynasty Christmas Edition on December 24th and 25th elevated with Chef’s Special items created for the occasion, expect mouth watering additions to the Live Carving station & an exciting dessert selection. Elevate the festive atmosphere during dinner with a special live acoustic performance by Febiolous on Christmas Eve and the dynamic beats of DJ Nyemee and Dimas Pratama on Christmas Day, promising a splendid experience not to be missed.

Chāo Cháo’s signature Festive Season set menu is priced at Rp798,000++/pax (for parties of two people or more).

Our 25 Floor restaurant & open-air Rooftop are both bookable for Festive Season celebration dining & drinks, along with our Private Dining Rooms. We strongly recommend advance reservations, especially for weekend slots due to high demand.