Suspect in Coldplay Ticket Fraud Worth Rp1.3 Billion Uncovered

Central Jakarta Metro Police uncovered a case of fraudulent buying and selling of Coldplay concert tickets.

A woman named Ghisca Debora Aritonang was named a suspect, revealed the Central Jakarta Metro Police Chief Commissioner, Susatyo Purnomo Condro, at a press conference on Monday 20th November 2023.

The suspect was present at the press conference; handcuffed and wearing an orange prison jumpsuit.

The police named Aritonang as a suspect after holding a case on Friday, 17th November, where she was arrested and detained on the same day.

The Central Jakarta Police received many reports regarding fraudulent cases of buying and selling Coldplay tickets. One of them has affected 400 people with losses of around Rp1.3 billion.

Head of the Criminal Investigation Unit for Central Jakarta Metro Police, Commissioner Chandra Mata Rohansyah, explained that 400 victims of fraud bought Coldplay concert tickets from resellers. Police said five resellers bought tickets from the same person.

It is still unknown what the perpetrator’s lure was so the victims were tricked into buying hundreds of tickets. The police are still identifying the reported figure and will examine the victim and the resellers.