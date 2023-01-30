Visitor Visa and Extension Applicable on the Molina Immigration Website

Foreigners can apply for an extension of their eVoA and for a visa for tourism and pre-Investment at molina.imigrasi.go.id, a service that was launched on Thursday, 26th January 2023.

Coinciding with the Indonesian Immigration Anniversary, which was celebrated as the 73rd Immigration Service Day (HBI), the Directorate General of Immigration (DGI) launched this new service, which comes with an online payment method.

“Foreigners can extend their electronic visa on arrival (eVoA) through the Foreigners Exit-Entry Module (Molina) website. Payment can be made using a Visa, Mastercard, or JCB credit or debit card,” explained the Director General of Immigration, Silmy Karim.

Formerly, foreign tourists holding an eVoA had to attend an immigration office to apply for an extension of their stay permit. With this new service, foreign tourists can process everything anywhere and at anytime, simply by using a smartphone and an internet connection.

“Foreigners can apply for a visitor visa for tourism and pre-investment without a sponsor. This service is expected to encourage tourism and investment sector growth. Immigration makes it easy for global business people and investors to explore and review potential investments before investing in Indonesia,” explained Karim.

To apply for a visitor visa for tourism for 60 days, pre-investment for 180 days, or an eVoA, tourists can register an account at molina.imigrasi.go.id first. After logging in, the applicant can fill out the form provided and upload the required documents.

Suppose all data is confirmed to be valid, the applicant can complete the payment by following the guidelines detailed on the website. Next, the visa will be sent electronically to the applicant’s email address.

